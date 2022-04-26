Optimus Prime is the Next Unlikely Protagonist of Direct Line’s “We’re On It” series
The campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi, shows the iconic robot getting some much-needed time off
26 April 2022
A new protagonist is joining the ‘We’re On It’ squad first introduced in 2020. This time Direct Line is going bigger in a campaign that sees the insurer give Optimus Prime, the iconic robot of Hasbro’s Transformers brand, some much-needed time off from protecting the universe.
In the TV spot, the venerable leader of the Autobots arrives at the scene of a car accident to help, only to find that Direct Line already has the situation covered. He’s reluctant to stand down from his duties, but once he realises Direct Line has it covered better than he ever could, he takes some time off to enjoy beach volleyball, sightseeing, and a spa treatment.
This is the fourth film in the ‘We’re On It’ brand platform, which sees legendary characters from popular culture turn up to save the day, only to find that Direct Line is already in charge and unbeatable as ever. This latest edition will be served across TV, cinema, OOH, social and digital content. Mediacom is handling media planning and buying.
Wendy Moores, Head of Marketing, Direct Line, said: “We can’t wait to showcase the latest ad, as it truly demonstrates how epic our ambition is for the brand and for helping our customers. Using instantly recognisable characters that resonate with millions, provides a fantastic platform to land our key messaging, letting the nation know they can relax because ‘We’re On It’. We can’t wait to give audiences the latest instalment of the Direct Line Cinematic Universe.”
Guillermo Vega, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Everyone needs a break, even these mighty characters who can now enjoy some time off because Direct Line is on it. The nation is craving big entertainment and with so many blockbusters lined up this summer, we saw an opportunity to deepen our relationship with global entertainment partners and reinforce Direct Line’s position as the UK’s insurance super brand. It’s an exciting build on the relationship we started with Hasbro in our Bumblebee ad.”
The campaign builds on the ‘We’re On It’ platform, which introduced an unlikely team that included Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello and fellow Autobot Bumblebee. The platform went on to win the Marketing Week Masters Grand Prix in 2021.
Richard Huntington, Chief Strategy Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi adds: “Optimus builds directly on the huge success of the ‘We’re On It’ campaign and our ongoing strategy of communicating that no one solves problem like Direct Line, in this case by allowing the characters we used to rely on a little rest and recreation.”
CREDS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: We’re On It
CLIENT: Direct Line
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
CSO: Richard Huntington
CCO: Guillermo Vega
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Franki Goodwin
SENIOR CREATIVE: Mia Silverman
DESIGNER: Natalie Alves
PLANNER: Rui Ferreira / James Mitchell
BUSINESS LEAD: Alice Flanagan
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Isaac Hickinbottom
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Rebecca Snaith
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sam Robinson
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Riff Raff Films
DIRECTOR: Finn Keenan
PRODUCER: Jane Tredget
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Matthew Clyde
DOP: Jess Hall
1st AD: Julian Richards
EDITOR: Sam Bould @ Final Cut
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: The Mill
POST PRODUCTION VFX LEADS: Fabian Frank & Alex Lovejoy
PRODUCTION COMPANY PRODUCER: Ryan Hancocks
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Adam Smyth @ String & Tins
LICENSING: Born Licensing
MEDIA AGENCY: Mediacom
MEDIA PLANNER: Robbie Coakley & Emily Rodie