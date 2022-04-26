Optimus Prime is the Next Unlikely Protagonist of Direct Line’s “We’re On It” series

In the TV spot, the venerable leader of the Autobots arrives at the scene of a car accident to help, only to find that Direct Line already has the situation covered. He’s reluctant to stand down from his duties, but once he realises Direct Line has it covered better than he ever could, he takes some time off to enjoy beach volleyball, sightseeing, and a spa treatment.

This is the fourth film in the ‘We’re On It’ brand platform, which sees legendary characters from popular culture turn up to save the day, only to find that Direct Line is already in charge and unbeatable as ever. This latest edition will be served across TV, cinema, OOH, social and digital content. Mediacom is handling media planning and buying.

Wendy Moores, Head of Marketing, Direct Line, said: “We can’t wait to showcase the latest ad, as it truly demonstrates how epic our ambition is for the brand and for helping our customers. Using instantly recognisable characters that resonate with millions, provides a fantastic platform to land our key messaging, letting the nation know they can relax because ‘We’re On It’. We can’t wait to give audiences the latest instalment of the Direct Line Cinematic Universe.”

Guillermo Vega, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Everyone needs a break, even these mighty characters who can now enjoy some time off because Direct Line is on it. The nation is craving big entertainment and with so many blockbusters lined up this summer, we saw an opportunity to deepen our relationship with global entertainment partners and reinforce Direct Line’s position as the UK’s insurance super brand. It’s an exciting build on the relationship we started with Hasbro in our Bumblebee ad.”

The campaign builds on the ‘We’re On It’ platform, which introduced an unlikely team that included Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello and fellow Autobot Bumblebee. The platform went on to win the Marketing Week Masters Grand Prix in 2021.

Richard Huntington, Chief Strategy Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi adds: “Optimus builds directly on the huge success of the ‘We’re On It’ campaign and our ongoing strategy of communicating that no one solves problem like Direct Line, in this case by allowing the characters we used to rely on a little rest and recreation.”

