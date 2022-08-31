Saatchi & Saatchi and BT Sport bring WWE to Wales
The campaign marks the return of World Wrestling Entertainment to the UK after 30 years
31 August 2022
The episodes follow WWE star Damien Priest as he immerses himself in Welsh culture ahead of WWE’s Clash at the Castle event at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 3 September.
Directed by Simon Neal, the adverts see Priest taken under the wing of his local hosts and put through his paces in a series of quintessentially Welsh activities. From sheep shearing and pouring pints at Cardiff’s Mad Dog brewery to whipping up a batch of traditional Welsh Cakes, Priest ultimately channels his wrestling strength to cross the cultural divide to find common ground between wrestling and Welsh tradition
Juxtaposing all the melodrama of WWE with a decidedly Welsh sense of humour, the campaign celebrates the return of the sport to BT Sport, the home of WWE in the UK. Running from 29 August – 3 September, the adverts will go live across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and digital audio, with the long edit available on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.
Clash at the Castle will air at 6pm, 3 September on BT Sport 2.
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: The Homecoming
CLIENT: BT Sport
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO: Ben Mooge, Franki Goodwin
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: William John
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Henrik Ridderheim
COPYWRITER: Jonny Durgan
ART DIRECTOR: Soren Birk
EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford
DESIGNER: Seb Bailey
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ophelia Stimpson
MANAGING PARTNER: Jonathan Tapper
BUSINESS LEAD: Rania Kouros
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Elliot Handler
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: James Graham
AGENCY PRODUCER: Felicity Bamber, Abi Wilson
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence
MEDIA PLANNER: Tom Kislingbury
PRODUCTION COMPANY: UNIT 9
DIRECTOR: Simon Neal
PROD CO PRODUCER: Adam Farley
EDITOR: Ollie Burn
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Absolute
POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Jenna Le Noury, Rosanne Crisp, Yasmin Tilly
SOUND ENGINEER: Joe Marsden