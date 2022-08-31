BT Sport WWE

Saatchi & Saatchi and BT Sport bring WWE to Wales

The campaign marks the return of World Wrestling Entertainment to the UK after 30 years

By creative salon

31 August 2022

The episodes follow WWE star Damien Priest as he immerses himself in Welsh culture ahead of WWE’s Clash at the Castle event at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 3 September.

Directed by Simon Neal, the adverts see Priest taken under the wing of his local hosts and put through his paces in a series of quintessentially Welsh activities. From sheep shearing and pouring pints at Cardiff’s Mad Dog brewery to whipping up a batch of traditional Welsh Cakes, Priest ultimately channels his wrestling strength to cross the cultural divide to find common ground between wrestling and Welsh tradition

Juxtaposing all the melodrama of WWE with a decidedly Welsh sense of humour, the campaign celebrates the return of the sport to BT Sport, the home of WWE in the UK. Running from 29 August – 3 September, the adverts will go live across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and digital audio, with the long edit available on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

Clash at the Castle will air at 6pm, 3 September on BT Sport 2.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: The Homecoming

CLIENT: BT Sport

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Ben Mooge, Franki Goodwin

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: William John

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Henrik Ridderheim

COPYWRITER: Jonny Durgan

ART DIRECTOR: Soren Birk

EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford

DESIGNER: Seb Bailey

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ophelia Stimpson

MANAGING PARTNER: Jonathan Tapper

BUSINESS LEAD: Rania Kouros

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Elliot Handler

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: James Graham

AGENCY PRODUCER: Felicity Bamber, Abi Wilson

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence

MEDIA PLANNER: Tom Kislingbury

PRODUCTION COMPANY: UNIT 9

DIRECTOR: Simon Neal

PROD CO PRODUCER: Adam Farley

EDITOR: Ollie Burn

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Absolute

POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Jenna Le Noury, Rosanne Crisp, Yasmin Tilly

SOUND ENGINEER: Joe Marsden

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.