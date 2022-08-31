Saatchi & Saatchi and BT Sport bring WWE to Wales

The episodes follow WWE star Damien Priest as he immerses himself in Welsh culture ahead of WWE’s Clash at the Castle event at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 3 September.

Directed by Simon Neal, the adverts see Priest taken under the wing of his local hosts and put through his paces in a series of quintessentially Welsh activities. From sheep shearing and pouring pints at Cardiff’s Mad Dog brewery to whipping up a batch of traditional Welsh Cakes, Priest ultimately channels his wrestling strength to cross the cultural divide to find common ground between wrestling and Welsh tradition