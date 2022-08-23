Kevin Bacon skydives in EE campaign highlighting its reliable connection

EE's latest campaign, Stay Connected Data, features Kevin Bacon hurtling through the sky before being rescued by a timely parachute. The ad reminds EE customers that with Stay Connected Data they can keep in touch with friends and loved ones even when their data has run out.

Directed by acclaimed film writer and director, James Gray (Ad Astra, The Immigrant and We Own The Night); the ad dramatises the feeling of running out of data using the metaphor of freefalling and feeling out of control.

As Kevin Bacon dramatically falls through the sky, helplessly twisting and tumbling through the air, the ad is reminiscent of James Gray’s famous parachute scene in Ad Astra, with the director taking inspiration from this.

As Kevin keeps spinning, buffeted by the wind with the ground fast approaching, he pulls the rip cord and the chaos around him turns to calm as his EE Stay Connected safety parachute opens. Finally, Kevin is seen serenely floating down whilst taking in the view of other parachutes opening around him, as Stay Connected Data has kicked in, showing that customers can count on EE for a connection that goes further when they need it most.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE comments: “Now more than ever, people are looking for great value in all aspects of their lives, and phone data is no exception. As Kevin expertly shows in our latest campaign, with Stay Connected Data, our customers can relax knowing they can always stay connected on the most essential apps, with unlimited back-up data - just in case their data ever runs out. Whether you need to instant message your loved ones on WhatsApp or in desperate need of finding your next destination on Maps, EE has you covered.”

The 30-second TV advert, developed by EE’s advertising agency, Saatchi & Saatchi London, goes live with a nationwide TV campaign on August 20th, during Epic Game Show at 19:15 on ITV1. The campaign will also run across out of home (OOH) and video on demand (VOD), with edits and content developed specifically for a range of digital and social channels.

Stay Connected Data is available only to EE customers and means people can make the most of unlimited backup data on essential apps when they reach their monthly data allowance. For more information on EE Stay Connected Data, please visit: https://ee.co.uk/help/help-new/offers-and-services/other/what-is-stay-connected

