Saatchi & Saatchi and MediaCom take Churchill to the 'Chillscape'

Kirsty Hoad, Product Owner Churchill Squad said: “As we evolve our marketing campaigns, in a world that faces huge challenges, our new advert provides a moment of escapism for viewers. The creative delivers this with our beautiful new Chillscape - a dreamlike space, a world of serenity and optimism. ‘Enjoy the Leap’ showcases that we understand how life’s big decisions, whether it is buying a house or learning to drive, can be triggers of stress and often come with different needs when it comes to insurance. Our campaign moves our focus from the rare but intense stress of things going wrong and needing to use insurance, to the more frequent stress of choosing something new in life, for which you need new cover.”

Saatchi & Saatchi CCO, Franki Goodwin says: “It’s been so exciting to get our hands on this iconic advertising character and take him, literally, to new heights. We’ve been living and breathing Churchie’s Chillscape for months now and it’s wonderful to unleash this blissful audio-visual experience on the British public. A beautiful piece of craft with a strong strategy behind it.”

MediaCom provided end-to-end consultancy on the campaign, including scoping the media recommendation, planning and approach, flighting, and overall delivery. Taking a strong data-led approach, MediaCom was also able to ascertain the optimum regions for the OOH activity.

The campaign will feature across TV, YT, Radio & DOOH from the 26th of August.

Will Hall, Senior Associate Director at MediaCom UK, said: “This is an exciting moment for Churchill and we’re delighted to see the refreshed brand creative evolve into new territories. From media planning to delivery and execution, working with a variety of first- and third-party data sources to maximise campaign effectiveness, we’re looking forward to bringing this campaign to life for Churchill and its customers.”

