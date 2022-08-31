Saatchi & Saatchi and MediaCom take Churchill to the 'Chillscape'
Saatchi has launched Churchill Insurance’s ‘Bring Chill to the Nation’ campaign, which takes Churchill’s mascot ‘Churchie’ to his very own blissed-out world
31 August 2022
Bring Chill to the Nation shifts the perspective on what quality insurance means to people. Instead of focussing on how cover works when something goes wrong, the creative showcases how insurance can make life less stressful by giving people the confidence to make big life decisions without worry. Moving home, buying a car, starting a family - the new creative strategy is focused on giving the nation the reassurance and chill to enjoy their next leap in life.
The innovative new creative platform features a musical twist on the familiar ‘Oh Yes’ strapline. It highlights how Churchill understands the real moments of stress in the lives of hard-working British families better than ever before, to deliver a customer-first insurance experience.
Kirsty Hoad, Product Owner Churchill Squad said: “As we evolve our marketing campaigns, in a world that faces huge challenges, our new advert provides a moment of escapism for viewers. The creative delivers this with our beautiful new Chillscape - a dreamlike space, a world of serenity and optimism. ‘Enjoy the Leap’ showcases that we understand how life’s big decisions, whether it is buying a house or learning to drive, can be triggers of stress and often come with different needs when it comes to insurance. Our campaign moves our focus from the rare but intense stress of things going wrong and needing to use insurance, to the more frequent stress of choosing something new in life, for which you need new cover.”
Saatchi & Saatchi CCO, Franki Goodwin says: “It’s been so exciting to get our hands on this iconic advertising character and take him, literally, to new heights. We’ve been living and breathing Churchie’s Chillscape for months now and it’s wonderful to unleash this blissful audio-visual experience on the British public. A beautiful piece of craft with a strong strategy behind it.”
MediaCom provided end-to-end consultancy on the campaign, including scoping the media recommendation, planning and approach, flighting, and overall delivery. Taking a strong data-led approach, MediaCom was also able to ascertain the optimum regions for the OOH activity.
The campaign will feature across TV, YT, Radio & DOOH from the 26th of August.
Will Hall, Senior Associate Director at MediaCom UK, said: “This is an exciting moment for Churchill and we’re delighted to see the refreshed brand creative evolve into new territories. From media planning to delivery and execution, working with a variety of first- and third-party data sources to maximise campaign effectiveness, we’re looking forward to bringing this campaign to life for Churchill and its customers.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Enjoy the Leap with Churchill
CLIENT: Churchill
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi London
CCO: Franki Goodwin
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Lauren Dyer, Eddie Fisher
CREATIVES: Alex Kosterman, Avani Maan
DESIGNER: Seb Bailey, Kris Miklos, Steven Tinkler
PLANNER: Ewan Patel
BUSINESS LEAD: Clare Shaw, Humphrey Taylor
ACCOUNT TEAM: Liz Maunsell, Shareece Thomas, Kate Quinn
AGENCY PRODUCER: Adam Walker, Nayab Malik
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Mediacom
MEDIA PLANNER: Will Hall, Lizzy Annous, Amelia Sacks
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Somesuch
DIRECTOR: Rollo Jackson
EDITOR: James Forbes-Robertson @ Trim
PRODUCER: Nat Baring
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Untold Studios
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Dan Beckwith @ Factory Studios