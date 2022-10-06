Saatchi & Saatchi launches first work for The NBA

The dynamic visual identity uses the basketball court to frame the narrative, and leverages Saatchi & Saatchi’s conceptual design and motion capabilities to offer creative influence beyond traditional communications. Inspired by the court itself, the flexible frame is adaptable to any format, and features in the Hoop Cities series title sequences and across social and OOH, working to visually connect the European cities already connected by basketball.

Hoop Cities will run across NBA digital channels and the NBA app until the end of the year, with the docu-series visiting eight cities to explore Europe’s love for the NBA, looking at each city’s local cultures, communities and hero players through the lens of basketball.

The NBA has established an international presence with games available in 215 countries and territories and it has one of the largest social media communities in the world. In addition to celebrating its cultural impact over the years, the basketball league is looking at a long-term vision to build greater engagement and relevance among its European fan base.

Campaign credits:

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi UK