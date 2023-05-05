VCCP un-advertises Cadbury's new mint chocolate
The campaign informs consumers 'they probably won't like it' and warns them not to engage with the ad
05 May 2023
Cadbury is launching a campaign to un-advertise its highly anticipated limited edition Cadbury Twirl Mint bar. The new limited-edition bar is a new take on the iconic Twirl, infused with mint in the velvety layers the chocolate bar is known for, with the potential of attracting mint chocolate lovers everywhere.
With the help of global agency of record VCCP, its product & service innovation company Bernadette, and its content creation studio Girl&Bear, Cadbury is on a mission to make Twirl Mint as big a success as its previous and popular limited-edition ranges Twirl Caramel and Twirl Orange and become one of the nation's favourite bars in 2023.
Building on this momentum created by previous campaigns, which saw Twirl Orange sell out before becoming a permanent addition to the Twirl family, the campaign is bold and confident and uses cheeky humour that fits the distinctiveness of the iconic brand.
Cadbury and VCCP created a “worst-practice” campaign that works on the premise that it is so ineffective that it’s effective. The integrated campaign pokes fun at the exclusivity of the limited edition bars and warns Brits off from trying it. The premise of the campaign is about actively managing demand, so mint-chocolate lovers can get their hands on the limited edition bars.
The OOH executions make outlandish comparisons between Twirl Mint and mint body wash or other mint products. While the social creative informs consumers that they“probably won’t like it” and warns them not to swipe up or click on the link provided. The campaign is further supported by influencers, who will discourage their followers from buying the delicious bar.
Frederike Grohmann, Brand Manager for Cadbury Twirl, said: “We are excited to give consumers the chance to get their hands on the limited Twirl Mint chocolate bar. Although mint and chocolate can divide opinions, we believe mint chocolate fans will love this so much that we want them to know they need to act quickly to get their hands on one.”
Tom Lee and Vicky David, Creatives at VCCP, added: “Twirl Mint's going to be very popular, but it's limited edition - there's not going to be enough for everyone. So we did a ‘worst-practice’ advertising campaign to un-advertise Twirl Mint, doing everything in our power to stop it from becoming too popular.”
The campaign is running on OOH, social, and a microsite. It is being supported by a consumer PR and influencer campaign run by Ogilvy. Media has been planned and executed by Publicis Media and Elvis is supporting social and CRM.
Bernadette has created a Twirl Mint microsite, to target chocolate lovers everywhere and you can visit here: https://twirlmint.cadbury.co.uk/ and here https://twirlmint.cadbury.ie/.
Credits:
Campaign Title: Twirl Mint Unvertising
Client: Mondelez / Cadbury
Advertising Agency: Vccp
Executive Creative Directors: Chris Birch & Jonathonparker
Creative Directors: Caroline Rawlings
Cretives: Tom Lee And Vicky David
Business Director: Matt Smith
Senior Account Director: Rosie Snowball
Account Director: Will Hazelton
Senior Account Manager: Fiona Hanna
Planner: Scott Isaac
Integrated Creative Producer: Zoë Thompson
Production Company: Girl&Bear
Design Director: Adam Edwards
Senior Creative Artworker: Toby Kadir
Studio Manager: James Perry
Resource Coordinator: Yasmine Moridi
Digital Agency: Bernadette
Creative Lead - Will Aslett
Interactive Designer - Benjamin Butler
Motion Design - Dexter Marshall
Senior Designer - Ondrej Hanel
Technical Lead - Paul Houghton
Front End Developer - Gustavo Rodriguez
Back End Developer - John Igoe
Digital Producer - Toyosi Wilhelm
Content Manager - Zuzana Hortenska
Project Director - Bobby Parmar
Digital Producer Lead - Alexia Mulet
Media Buying Agency: Publicis Media
Account Director: Lauren, Nolan
Social Account Managerr: Maria, Olivera
Out Of Home Account Manager: Ben, Poulter
CRM & Social Agency: Elvis
Account Director - Tabitha Merritt
Account Manager - Goldy Gbedema
Strategic Group Head - Jenna Russell
Strategist - Ruby Cumming
ECD - Neale Horrigan
Copywriter - Elli Stone
Designer - Sara Diego
PR Agency: Ogilvy
PR Account Executive: Lucas Siqueira
PR Account Manager: Alice Martyr
PR Account Manager: Charlotte Phillipson
PR Account Director: Hannah Sharratt
PR Account Director: Julia Sammons
Business Director: Lucy Keogh
Business Director: Kaj Sahota
Influence Manager: Molly Heron
Influence Director: Izzy De Candole
Influence Business Director: Stephen Farrell
Managing Partner: Jenny Mccoubrey