VCCP and Cadbury bring back the 'Hide' campaign For Easter
The campaign takes the easter egg hunt ritual onto the next tech level
09 March 2023
For the third year running Cadbury with the help of its global agency of record, VCCP, is flipping the Easter egg hunt ritual on its head by challenging the expected generosity in the season with something unexpected and more meaningful, in the latest integrated Cadbury Worldwide Hide campaign.
To help tap into the generous nature of the heritage brand and celebrate Easter, Cadbury is once again giving people a platform to hide digital purple eggs anywhere in the world via Google Street View. The hider can even choose to send a real egg straight to their loved ones homes once the egg has been found.
Following the success of the last two years which saw over a million eggs hidden, Cadbury is taking the campaign to the next level. This time by creating localised DOOH creative using anonymised hiding spot data from the Worldwide Hide platform. The bespoke digital ads will appear in nine key cities up and down the country, including Bristol, London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff Manchester, Nottingham and Glasgow. They will feature real hiding spots used on the platform, each from the city where the ads are displayed.
For digital and social creative Cadbury will use the anonymised hiding location data from the Worldwide Hide platform to create interest-based that will showcase eggs hidden in a range of spots relevant to interests. For instance, Birmingham Botanical Gardens for gardeners and garden lovers.
This new mechanic will reinforce the hiding ritual and aims to inspire more Brits to participate in the annual Easter Egg hide by showing that everybody’s getting in on the action. Cadbury believes there's nothing that brings out the inherent generosity in people more than when they hide an Easter egg for a loved one at this time of year, as it shows that they care.
A 20” film showing a giant purple egg placed in locations around the world including on the beach, in the forest and in a small village has also been created and will run on TV across the country. It features a voiceover that says "Wouldn't it be lovely if you could hide an easter egg anywhere in the world for someone you love?” and “In a place that means something to just you and them.” Before showing a woman a couch placing an egg in her chosen location and ends with “Search Cadbury Worldwide Hide”.
Laura Gray, Senior Brand Manager for Cadbury Easter said: “At Cadbury we love to inspire a little more generosity in the world and this Easter the return of the Cadbury Worldwide Hide continues doing just that. By asking people to hide an egg anywhere in the world for someone they love we hope to bring people together to share in a special Easter moment.”
Caroline Rawlings, Creative Director at VCCP London added: “As soon as you peep under the hood of Cadbury Worldwide hide you find the loveliest little things going on. Real people in every nook and cranny of the country are using the platform to hide easter eggs for each other in meaningful spots. But we hadn’t really talked about them yet. So this work lets the public see a little bit of what we see. People in the very city in which they live, hiding Cadbury easter eggs for each other. Very Easter, very Cadbury, very sweet and hopefully very inspiring to anyone in the market for a little bit of Cadbury generosity this easter.”
In addition to the data-driven work, Cadbury have worked with VCCP to do a bit of hiding of their own this Easter. These activations will see some pretty special egg hiding take place in the lead-up to Easter.
The campaign will run from March 9th until 9th April on TV, BVOD, Cinema, social, digital and DOOH. It will also run through GoodLoop, where donations will be made to the Trussell Trust every time a user watches the ad through. It’s being supported by a consumer PR campaign run by Ogilvy PR.
CREDITS:
Campaign Title: Cadbury Worldwide Hide
Client: Cadbury, Mondelez
Senior Marketing Director: David Clements
Senior Brand Manager: Laura Gray
Junior Brand Manager: Sophia Burger
Advertising Agency: Vccp
Executive Creative Directors: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker
Creative Director: Caroline Rawlings
Creative Team: Abigail Williams & Whitney Tam
Business Director: Charlie Griffith
Account Director: Patrick Gulliford
Senior Account Manager: Katie Westwater
Account Manager: Nathan Hassan
Planning Director: Alana King & Alex Horner
Planner: Xanthe Fuller
Integrated Project Director: Sally Greenwood
Lead Integrated Creative Producer: David Vass
Senior Integrated Creative Producer: Louise Watts
Design Director: Adam Edwards
Senior Creative Artworker: Toby Kadir
Studio Manager: James Perry
Resource Coordinator: Yasmine Moridi
Senior Post Producers: Vanessa Troop & Andrew Carolan
Editor: Mark Singer
Chief Design Officer: Jonny Goodall
Chief Experience Officer: Adrian Gans
Head Of Project Management: Pete Hadden
Technical Director: Phil Beaman, Paul Houghton, Yanul Hoque
Senior Digital Producer: Alexia Mulet
Creative Director: Will Aslett
Ux Director: Chris Hobbs
Engineering: Gustavo Rodrigues, Daniel Smallbone, John Igoe,Zdeněk Suda, Marie Hrabovska, Fernando Costa
Ux Designer: Helena Saez
Ui Designer: Nadia Diachenko, Štěpán Sebastián Hlouch
Data: Jo Elferink, Sophie Connor, Dio Kintos, Jake Lockley
Comms Senior Project Manager: Leandro Winter
Comms Motion Designer: Martin Pavlica, Ivan Huri
Comms Design Lead: Mik Shaw
Media Buying Agency: Publicis
Pr Agency: Ogilvy Uk
Owned Channel Agency: Elvis