VCCP and Cadbury bring back the 'Hide' campaign For Easter

A 20” film showing a giant purple egg placed in locations around the world including on the beach, in the forest and in a small village has also been created and will run on TV across the country. It features a voiceover that says "Wouldn't it be lovely if you could hide an easter egg anywhere in the world for someone you love?” and “In a place that means something to just you and them.” Before showing a woman a couch placing an egg in her chosen location and ends with “Search Cadbury Worldwide Hide”.

Laura Gray, Senior Brand Manager for Cadbury Easter said: “At Cadbury we love to inspire a little more generosity in the world and this Easter the return of the Cadbury Worldwide Hide continues doing just that. By asking people to hide an egg anywhere in the world for someone they love we hope to bring people together to share in a special Easter moment.”

Caroline Rawlings, Creative Director at VCCP London added: “As soon as you peep under the hood of Cadbury Worldwide hide you find the loveliest little things going on. Real people in every nook and cranny of the country are using the platform to hide easter eggs for each other in meaningful spots. But we hadn’t really talked about them yet. So this work lets the public see a little bit of what we see. People in the very city in which they live, hiding Cadbury easter eggs for each other. Very Easter, very Cadbury, very sweet and hopefully very inspiring to anyone in the market for a little bit of Cadbury generosity this easter.”

In addition to the data-driven work, Cadbury have worked with VCCP to do a bit of hiding of their own this Easter. These activations will see some pretty special egg hiding take place in the lead-up to Easter.

The campaign will run from March 9th until 9th April on TV, BVOD, Cinema, social, digital and DOOH. It will also run through GoodLoop, where donations will be made to the Trussell Trust every time a user watches the ad through. It’s being supported by a consumer PR campaign run by Ogilvy PR.