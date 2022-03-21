Cadbury's brings back 'Worldwide Hide' in VCCP campaign

Cadbury will also go one step further this Easter by utilising its football partnership with Manchester United to bring more magic to chocolate football fans this Easter season and own the cultural moment. In celebration of its partnership Cadbury has created a Limited Edition Cadbury Dairy Milk and Manchester United Easter Egg and people will be able to choose from three designs each celebrating Manchester United through distinctive club iconography. Football fans will be able to access a special WorldWide Hide platform which is co branded and offers a special virtual ‘Man Utd egg’ to hide for their loved ones for free. Celebrated players Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Tom Heaton and Nemanja Matić will feature in 30” and 10” content films talking about their experience of hiding easter eggs for loved ones and will be hosted across Cadbury and Manchester United social media channels.

In the lead up to Easter two ‘Huge Hides’ will pop up in Manchester at Old Trafford and at Butler's Wharf in London as two giant purple Cadbury eggs, each measuring 3 metres in height which will aim to bring the Cadbury Worldwide Hide experience into the real world. The Instagrammable giant eggs will also feature prominent hashtags, beautiful stories as to why they’re hidden there, alongside a QR code to drive people to a bespoke Manchester United brand platform.

‘Cadbury Worldwide Hide’ is a digital platform and using Google Maps Street View, hiders hide an egg and then share a personalised clue with a loved one to help them find it. The hider has two options: to either purchase one of 3 Cadbury Easter eggs from the Cadbury Worldwide Hide range or simply hide a virtual egg for free for their loved one to find. This year the platform is working with a different range of fulfilment partners, including Amazon, to maximise Cadbury’s e-commerce potential.

David Clements, Senior Marketing Director at Mondelez International, said: “We were thrilled to learn from last year’s activation that ‘Cadbury Worldwide Hide’ genuinely helped to connect people, so this year we set out to go bigger and better, connecting more people across the globe and in more ways. Generosity is at the heart of the Cadbury brand, and Easter is an opportunity to show that there’s a glass and a half in everyone. The Worldwide Hide provides a perfect opportunity to show our generous side and by flipping this Easter ritual on its head we demonstrate how hiding an egg can be a generous act for a loved one.”

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, Executive Creative Directors at VCCP London added: ‘‘We love 'Show you care, hide it' because it flips the Easter ritual on its head. As lovely as getting a chocolate egg is, the real generosity and fun of Easter lies in the hiding. For the second year now everyone can get involved, young and old, in the real world and online, and hide eggs literally anywhere."

Cadbury Worldwide Hide will run until 18th April and will roll out across TV, BVOD, social, display, OOH, DOOH, PR, in-store and online