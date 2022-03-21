Cadbury's brings back 'Worldwide Hide' in VCCP campaign
Easter brand activation will run in key markets around the world
21 March 2022
Cadbury is bringing back its Easter experience, the ‘Cadbury Worldwide Hide’, for a second year running.
Cadbury has worked with global agency of record, VCCP London, VCCP CX and Girl&Bear to give chocolate fans the chance to hide iconic purple Cadbury Easter eggs anywhere in the world for someone they love. Building on its debut success last year, which saw 800,000 virtual eggs hidden and a sell out of the bespoke products, the famous virtual campaign will roll out both virtually and physically this year. In more locations than last year ‘Worldwide Hide’ will roll out across Cadbury’s key markets UK, Ireland, Australia and new to this year, South Africa.
Cadbury will also go one step further this Easter by utilising its football partnership with Manchester United to bring more magic to chocolate football fans this Easter season and own the cultural moment. In celebration of its partnership Cadbury has created a Limited Edition Cadbury Dairy Milk and Manchester United Easter Egg and people will be able to choose from three designs each celebrating Manchester United through distinctive club iconography. Football fans will be able to access a special WorldWide Hide platform which is co branded and offers a special virtual ‘Man Utd egg’ to hide for their loved ones for free. Celebrated players Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Tom Heaton and Nemanja Matić will feature in 30” and 10” content films talking about their experience of hiding easter eggs for loved ones and will be hosted across Cadbury and Manchester United social media channels.
In the lead up to Easter two ‘Huge Hides’ will pop up in Manchester at Old Trafford and at Butler's Wharf in London as two giant purple Cadbury eggs, each measuring 3 metres in height which will aim to bring the Cadbury Worldwide Hide experience into the real world. The Instagrammable giant eggs will also feature prominent hashtags, beautiful stories as to why they’re hidden there, alongside a QR code to drive people to a bespoke Manchester United brand platform.
‘Cadbury Worldwide Hide’ is a digital platform and using Google Maps Street View, hiders hide an egg and then share a personalised clue with a loved one to help them find it. The hider has two options: to either purchase one of 3 Cadbury Easter eggs from the Cadbury Worldwide Hide range or simply hide a virtual egg for free for their loved one to find. This year the platform is working with a different range of fulfilment partners, including Amazon, to maximise Cadbury’s e-commerce potential.
David Clements, Senior Marketing Director at Mondelez International, said: “We were thrilled to learn from last year’s activation that ‘Cadbury Worldwide Hide’ genuinely helped to connect people, so this year we set out to go bigger and better, connecting more people across the globe and in more ways. Generosity is at the heart of the Cadbury brand, and Easter is an opportunity to show that there’s a glass and a half in everyone. The Worldwide Hide provides a perfect opportunity to show our generous side and by flipping this Easter ritual on its head we demonstrate how hiding an egg can be a generous act for a loved one.”
Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, Executive Creative Directors at VCCP London added: ‘‘We love 'Show you care, hide it' because it flips the Easter ritual on its head. As lovely as getting a chocolate egg is, the real generosity and fun of Easter lies in the hiding. For the second year now everyone can get involved, young and old, in the real world and online, and hide eggs literally anywhere."
Cadbury Worldwide Hide will run until 18th April and will roll out across TV, BVOD, social, display, OOH, DOOH, PR, in-store and online
Campaign credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Cadbury Worldwide Hide
CLIENT: Cadbury, Mondelez
SENIOR MARKETING DIRECTOR: David Clements
SENIOR BRAND MANAGERS: Marketa Kristlova, Laura Gray
BRAND MANAGER: Katya Savelieva
JUNIOR BRAND MANAGER: Sophia Burger
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker
SENIOR CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Peter Reid
SENIOR CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Rob Ellis
CREATIVE TEAM: Abigail Williams & Whitney Tam
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Charlie Griffith
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Katie Westwater
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nathan Hassan
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Alana King
PLANNER: Luke Alexander-Grose
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCERS: Sally Archer & Zoe Bell
CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER: Jonny Goodall
CHIEF EXPERIENCE OFFICER: Adrian Gans
HEAD OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Pete Hadden
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will Aslett
UX DIRECTOR Neil Challis
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: Phil Beaman
PROJECT DIRECTOR: Hazel Coleman & Laura Woolger
LEAD DIGITAL PRODUCER: Harriet Fenton
SENIOR DIGITAL PRODUCER: Alexia Mulet, Laura Richardson
UX: Chris Hobbs
UI Design: Claire Ashfield, Simon Bostock, Irina Birt
Engineering: Gustavo Rodrigues, Ali Kizildag, Zdeněk Suda, Fernando Costa, Jenn Crotty
Data: Dio Kintos, Mihaela Burcea
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Carat
OFFLINE PRODUCER:
POST PRODUCER: Gabriele Toresani
CLUB RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT: Elliott Jones & David Kemp, MKTG