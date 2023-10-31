Morrisons Unveils 'Nightmare on Market Street' Ouija Cheeseboard

In its latest social-first campaign, Morrisons showcases its Nightmare on Market Street cheese, a sinister spin on its Market Street range, alongside a one-off social giveaway of a Morrisons 'Ouija' Cheeseboard.

The 30” nightmarish film, created by Leo Burnett, showcases a wedge of Morrisons Market Street cheese with a hole in the middle, resembling a traditional Ouija slider, on top of a Morrisons wooden Ouija board. Customers are encouraged to ‘connect with old ancestors’ and ‘chat with ethereal beings’. Customers are then urged to pick up Nightmare on Market Street Cheese this week, ‘before stocks vanish!’ The film ends with an eerie rendition of the ‘More reasons to shop at Morrisons’ jingle.

The spooky cheeseboard was designed and crafted by Leo Burnett’s creative team. Whilst the Cheeseboard is not available to purchase in-store, it is the prize of a social competition.

