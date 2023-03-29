Leo Burnett creates campaign for McDonald's new Steakhouse Stack burger
The TV campaign is supported by radio, social, digital, press and OOH
29 March 2023
To launch McDonald’s latest addition to its menu, the Steakhouse Stack - a new burger packed with flavoursome ingredients - Leo Burnett has created an accompanying 30-second spot.
McDonald’s latest 30” film celebrates the arrival of the new Steakhouse Stack, available from 29th March.
The film highlights everything fans love McDonald’s: the juicy tender patties, the soft bun…The Steakhouse Stack has all of that, plus a few extra ingredients for an even more indulgent flavour.
It’s everything you’d want in a great McDonald’s beef burger, and then some.
The film will be supported by radio, social, digital, press and OOH.
Credits:
Campaign name: Steakhouse Stack
Client: McDonald’s UK
Advertising agency: Leo Burnett UK
Chief creative officer: Chaka Sobhani
Executive creative director: Mark Elwood
Creative director: James Millers, Andrew Long
Creative: Owen Jenkins, Helen Rogerson
Creative director of design: Dave Allen
Head of planning: Tom Sussman
Senior planner: Elly Fenlon
Business director: Jay Perry
Account director: Sam Cowley
Account manager: Florence Potter
TV producer: Graeme Light
Project manager: Laura Taylor
Media buying agency: Omd
Media planner: Lewis Michael
Production company: MJZ
Director: Joy Kilpatrick
Producer: Nicola Dempsey
Editor: John Mayes of Marshall Street Editing
DoP: Alex Barber
Colourist: Stef Perry of Framestore
Post-production company: Framestore (Darran Nicholson/Flame)
Sound engineer: Jake Ashwell of 750MPH
Photographer: Scott Grummett