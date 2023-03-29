leoburnett_mcdonalds_steakstackhouse

Leo Burnett creates campaign for McDonald's new Steakhouse Stack burger

The TV campaign is supported by radio, social, digital, press and OOH

By Creative Salon

29 March 2023

To launch McDonald’s latest addition to its menu, the Steakhouse Stack - a new burger packed with flavoursome ingredients - Leo Burnett has created an accompanying 30-second spot.

McDonald’s latest 30” film celebrates the arrival of the new Steakhouse Stack, available from 29th March.

The film highlights everything fans love McDonald’s: the juicy tender patties, the soft bun…The Steakhouse Stack has all of that, plus a few extra ingredients for an even more indulgent flavour.

It’s everything you’d want in a great McDonald’s beef burger, and then some.

The film will be supported by radio, social, digital, press and OOH.

Credits:

Campaign name: Steakhouse Stack

Client: McDonald’s UK

Advertising agency: Leo Burnett UK

Chief creative officer: Chaka Sobhani

Executive creative director: Mark Elwood

Creative director: James Millers, Andrew Long

Creative: Owen Jenkins, Helen Rogerson

Creative director of design: Dave Allen

Head of planning: Tom Sussman

Senior planner: Elly Fenlon

Business director: Jay Perry

Account director: Sam Cowley

Account manager: Florence Potter

TV producer: Graeme Light

Project manager: Laura Taylor

Media buying agency: Omd

Media planner: Lewis Michael

Production company: MJZ

Director: Joy Kilpatrick

Producer: Nicola Dempsey

Editor: John Mayes of Marshall Street Editing

DoP: Alex Barber

Colourist: Stef Perry of Framestore

Post-production company: Framestore (Darran Nicholson/Flame)

Sound engineer: Jake Ashwell of 750MPH

Photographer: Scott Grummett

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.