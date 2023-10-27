Paddy Power imagines Peter Crouch's life without Abbey Clancy

Settled on the sofa with her husband Peter, Abbey is playing Paddy Power’s 'Wonder Wheel' on her phone, when suddenly her mind starts to wander into the past. From Brexit to potentially problematic baby names and even meeting her beloved husband, we are left wondering what might have been had one of these decisions gone the other way.

When she meets Peter in this alternative world, we hear her iconic response; “He’s a bit long isn’t he?! No thanks!” bringing her back to the present moment, and she snuggles happily into her newly replaced husband - none other than Shaun Williamson.

The campaign is designed to engage and entertain gamers who enjoy playing online versions of casino favourites like roulette, blackjack, poker and slot machines. BBH has again injected Paddy Power’s famously mischievous spirit into the work, bringing in existing and new audiences with its trademark aping of celebrity and sports culture.

James O’Reilly, Head of Gaming Marketing for Paddy Power said: “We’ve all wondered how our lives might be different if given a second chance. Like right now, I’d bet any money Crouchy wishes he didn’t agree to us giving him hair extensions that made him look a bit like Rodney from Only Fools and Horses. But sadly, unlike Paddy Power Games, he won’t get another chance to change his mind.”

Luke Till and Lawrence Bushell, Associate Creative Directors at BBH added: ”The moment Dom and Kier pitched 'Imagine Life with More Chances' we knew we had another Paddy Power classic on our hands. Let's be honest there's a part of us all that wishes we’d taken the chance to pull Barry from Eastenders in a sticky floored noughties nightclub. Or the chance to stop VAR before it gave Liverpool fans even more things to moan about. And that’s why if we had another chance, we’d have made this film again and again.”