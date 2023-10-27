PaddyPower_LifeWithMoreChances_Still_01

Paddy Power imagines Peter Crouch's life without Abbey Clancy

Created by BBH, the 'Life With More Chances' campaign promotes Paddy Power’s 'Wonder Wheel'

By creative salon

27 October 2023

What if the Brexit referendum never happened? What if VAR had never been introduced? What if Milton Keynes was not so … Milton Keynes?

These are just some of the absurdist scenarios that are brought to life in BBH’s latest campaign for Paddy Power Games, which imagines 'Life With More Chances'.

Featuring Paddy Power regulars Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch, and Shaun Williamson, the film takes a tongue-in-cheek look at those sliding door moments that can define peoples lives, or even the path of history.

Settled on the sofa with her husband Peter, Abbey is playing Paddy Power’s 'Wonder Wheel' on her phone, when suddenly her mind starts to wander into the past. From Brexit to potentially problematic baby names and even meeting her beloved husband, we are left wondering what might have been had one of these decisions gone the other way.

When she meets Peter in this alternative world, we hear her iconic response; “He’s a bit long isn’t he?! No thanks!” bringing her back to the present moment, and she snuggles happily into her newly replaced husband - none other than Shaun Williamson.

The campaign is designed to engage and entertain gamers who enjoy playing online versions of casino favourites like roulette, blackjack, poker and slot machines. BBH has again injected Paddy Power’s famously mischievous spirit into the work, bringing in existing and new audiences with its trademark aping of celebrity and sports culture.

James O’Reilly, Head of Gaming Marketing for Paddy Power said: “We’ve all wondered how our lives might be different if given a second chance. Like right now, I’d bet any money Crouchy wishes he didn’t agree to us giving him hair extensions that made him look a bit like Rodney from Only Fools and Horses. But sadly, unlike Paddy Power Games, he won’t get another chance to change his mind.”

Luke Till and Lawrence Bushell, Associate Creative Directors at BBH added: ”The moment Dom and Kier pitched 'Imagine Life with More Chances' we knew we had another Paddy Power classic on our hands. Let's be honest there's a part of us all that wishes we’d taken the chance to pull Barry from Eastenders in a sticky floored noughties nightclub. Or the chance to stop VAR before it gave Liverpool fans even more things to moan about. And that’s why if we had another chance, we’d have made this film again and again.”

Credits

Campaign title: Life With More Chances

Advertising agency: BBH

CEO: Karen Martin

CCO: Alex Grieve

CSO: Simon Gregory

Associate Creative Director: Luke Till

Associate Creative Director: Lawrence Bushell

Creative: Dom Moira

Creative: Kieron Roe

Planner: Oscar Mason

Managing Partner: Bobbie Gannon

Account Director: Atalanta Purce

Account manager: Kate Weston-Webb

Account Executive: Katie Headley

Agency Senior Film Producer: Michael Hanney

Agency Assistant Film Producer: Rebecca Ellis

Designer: James Parkinson

Designer: Emma Buckley

Media agency: Essence Mediacom

Production company: Mindseye

Director: Andrew Gaynord

DOP: Benedict Spence

Executive Producer: Charlie Phillips

Producer: Archie Johnston-Stewart

Production Manager: Ben Preston

Production Assistant: Maria Pedlow

Editor/s: Saam Hodivala @ Shift Post

Post-production company: Creative Outpost

Post-production producer: Andy Salem

Lead Flame Artist: Time Davies

Grade: ETC

Colourist: Luke Morrison @ Electric Theatre Collective

Sound studio: 750mph

Sound engineer: Mark Hellaby

Music supervisor: Black Sheep Studio

Music: Dragostea Din Tei by Ozone

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.