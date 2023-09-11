Tesco's F&F unveils playful TV campaign 'Makes Fashion Sense'

The first campaign to launch under the Makes Fashion Sense banner coincides with the arrival of the A/W 2023 womenswear collection and cheekily sets the scene for F&F’s new brand world. The TV ad humorously leans into the tension of fashion vs supermarket.

At first glance the aesthetic of the 30s spot might emulate a stereotypical high fashion ad. The beautiful models, the stunning backdrops and the aspirational set up - but that down to earth wink, for which F&F is famous, reminds us that fashion doesn’t have to take itself so seriously.

Supporting the TV spot is a range of activity including a nationwide DOOH campaign that features beautiful photography and visuals that dial up F&F’s fashion cues, with copy that undercuts the image with the tongue in cheek humour people have come to love and expect from Tesco.

‘The Label’ was shot by Cannes Grand Prix winning director Elena Petitti di Roreto, which captures a cinematic reunion between two long lost souls. But the couple becomes throuple as Gary’s breath is taken away by Dawn’s F&F jacket.

“You’re joking, Dawn,” he says, only for her to reply, “It’s the jacket of the season Gary.”