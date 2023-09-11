Tesco's F&F unveils playful TV campaign 'Makes Fashion Sense'
BBH developed the fashion brand's new campaign, refreshed brand positioning and creative platform
11 September 2023
Tesco fashion brand F&F has unveiled its latest TV campaign, refreshed brand positioning and creative platform.
Developed by BBH, the new platform, ‘Makes Fashion Sense’, is a move for F&F from value and location based, to a style focused choice. The platform communicates F&F’s focus on providing high quality clothing that is everlasting in both quality and trend, with the Tesco humour, helpfulness and value credentials it is renowned for.
The first campaign to launch under the Makes Fashion Sense banner coincides with the arrival of the A/W 2023 womenswear collection and cheekily sets the scene for F&F’s new brand world. The TV ad humorously leans into the tension of fashion vs supermarket.
At first glance the aesthetic of the 30s spot might emulate a stereotypical high fashion ad. The beautiful models, the stunning backdrops and the aspirational set up - but that down to earth wink, for which F&F is famous, reminds us that fashion doesn’t have to take itself so seriously.
Supporting the TV spot is a range of activity including a nationwide DOOH campaign that features beautiful photography and visuals that dial up F&F’s fashion cues, with copy that undercuts the image with the tongue in cheek humour people have come to love and expect from Tesco.
‘The Label’ was shot by Cannes Grand Prix winning director Elena Petitti di Roreto, which captures a cinematic reunion between two long lost souls. But the couple becomes throuple as Gary’s breath is taken away by Dawn’s F&F jacket.
“You’re joking, Dawn,” he says, only for her to reply, “It’s the jacket of the season Gary.”
Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director at BBH, said: "We wanted to bring some of that Tesco charm with everyday insights and a dash of helpfulness to everyday people by leaning into the tension between the fashion world and supermarket fashion.”
The campaign breaks on 11 September, with the TV ad premiering on ITV during Coronation Street and running across the UK and ROI across social, DOOH, radio, POS, display and as ITVBe idents.
Credits
Campaign title: F&F – Makes Fashion Sense
Advertising agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty
Executive creative director: Helen Rhodes
Creative Directors: Uche Ezugwu & Karen Davidson
Lead Creative & Writer: Marc Rayson
Art director: Zoë Stott
Business lead: Anna Rosenthal
Senior Account director: Bella Bertolotti
Social Account Director: Tom Newman
Account manager: Megan Houghton-Brown & Shannel Darko
Agency film producer: Zoë Lynch
Agency senior film producer: Kreepa Naisbitt
Agency assistant film producer: Tina Mwazange
Agency print producer: Sarah Tooley
Additional Creatives: Chloe Stephenson, Charlie Pendarves, Dom Moria, Kieran Roe, Callum Prior
Group Strategy Director: Fran Miles
Senior Strategist: Joy Molan
Media planner: Sasha Macaulay
Media agency: EMC
Production company: Anonymous Content
Director: Elena Petitti di Roreto
DOP: Krzysztof Trojnar
Producer: Maddy Perkins
Editor/s: Francesco Roma
Post-production company: Elmntl
Post-production producer: Jenna Le Noury
Grade: Studio RM
Colourist: Jamie Noble
Sound studio: King Lear
Photographer: Maya Skelton
Retouching: Wellcom
F&F:
Claire English – Head of F&F Marketing
Ben Lee - Head of Design Ladieswear, kids & Mens.
Ruby Spencer – Shoot Production & Content Manager
Hilary Adams - Shoot Production & Content Assistant
Emily Tulett - Campaign & Online Manager
Katie Langdon - Brand & Proposition Manager
Nicola Zachariades- PR & Social Manager
Sam Dixon – Point of Sale Manager