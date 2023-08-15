Tesco Ireland gives customers the gift of time in heartwarming spot from BBH Dublin

The campaign is the latest from Tesco Ireland and its partnership with BBH Dublin, with the agency tackling a fake tan disaster as part of its Food Love Stories series in February, and creating a digital billboard that spoke to customers in real time, as part of a stunt to encourage shoppers into a new local Tesco Express store in Charlemont Square in March.

The new 'Can We? We Can' campaign aims to drive usage of Tesco Click+Collect by showing how the service can fit seamlessly into people's routines. By using Click+Collect, customers are free to spend their day as they please, without waiting at home for a delivery driver or spending hours doing the weekly shop in store.

The 30" spot opens with a boy asking his father if they can do something fun the next day, while his father is using the Tesco Click+Collect option for his weekly shop. With plenty of time now freed up, the pair go on a random and fun-filled day of adventure, managing to squeeze in ice creams, football, movies, cool haircuts and even a trip to space before the day is out.

Aubrey O’Connell, creative lead, BBH Dublin said: “Getting the shopping is a necessity, but you don’t want it getting in the way of the other million things going on in your life. Click+Collect fits around those million things, so you’re free to go pick up the kids or go hang gliding or whatever you’ve got planned. We had loads of fun taking that thought and running with it, often literally, into all kinds of adventures. When you’ve got such a strong product offering it really makes a creative’s life easy!”

Supporting the campaign is a suite of OOH activity, including a special build on Wexford Street, Dublin, where passers-by will get a glimpse of a man really making the most of his free time, now that he doesn’t have to wait at home, or instore, for his weekly shop.

Cathal Deavy, Customer Director, Tesco Ireland said: “At Tesco, we’re passionate about the food we offer, but we’re also hugely passionate about our service offering for customers. We created Click+Collect for that reason, to give our customers more choice in how, when and where they shop. We’ve seen a shift in shopping habits over the years and as people are more tight for time, we see them utilise Click+Collect on the way home from work, football training, courses, or even on the way home from their staycation, meaning all the shopping arrives home with them.”

Credits

Campaign Title: Can We? We Can.

Client: Tesco

Advertising Agency: BBH Dublin

Creative Leads: Sam Caren and Aubrey O’Connell

Creative team: Jack Walsh and Eva Redmond

Strategy Lead: Steve Wright

Business Lead: Amy Crowe

Account Director: Amy Harrington

Account Manager: Laura Redden and Norah Conlon

Agency Producer TV: Conor Hamill

Art Producer Print: Cyd and Matt Kitto

Production Company: Assembly

Director: Mike Andrews

Producer: Rebecca Bourke

Post-Production Company: Screen Scene

Editor: Allyn Quigley

Online: Allen Sillery

Grade: Screen Scene

Sound Studio: Scimitar Sound

Music: Baby Benzig - Eli Smart

Music Supervision: Black Sheep Music

VO: Marie Ruane