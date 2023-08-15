Tesco Ireland gives customers the gift of time in heartwarming spot from BBH Dublin
The 'Can We? We Can' campaign celebrates Click+Collect, giving time-starved shoppers freedom for life's adventures
15 August 2023
Tesco Ireland has launched a campaign highlighting how its Click+Collect service offers time-starved shoppers freedom for more fun, so they can focus their time on the important things in life.
The campaign is the latest from Tesco Ireland and its partnership with BBH Dublin, with the agency tackling a fake tan disaster as part of its Food Love Stories series in February, and creating a digital billboard that spoke to customers in real time, as part of a stunt to encourage shoppers into a new local Tesco Express store in Charlemont Square in March.
The new 'Can We? We Can' campaign aims to drive usage of Tesco Click+Collect by showing how the service can fit seamlessly into people's routines. By using Click+Collect, customers are free to spend their day as they please, without waiting at home for a delivery driver or spending hours doing the weekly shop in store.
The 30" spot opens with a boy asking his father if they can do something fun the next day, while his father is using the Tesco Click+Collect option for his weekly shop. With plenty of time now freed up, the pair go on a random and fun-filled day of adventure, managing to squeeze in ice creams, football, movies, cool haircuts and even a trip to space before the day is out.
Aubrey O’Connell, creative lead, BBH Dublin said: “Getting the shopping is a necessity, but you don’t want it getting in the way of the other million things going on in your life. Click+Collect fits around those million things, so you’re free to go pick up the kids or go hang gliding or whatever you’ve got planned. We had loads of fun taking that thought and running with it, often literally, into all kinds of adventures. When you’ve got such a strong product offering it really makes a creative’s life easy!”
Supporting the campaign is a suite of OOH activity, including a special build on Wexford Street, Dublin, where passers-by will get a glimpse of a man really making the most of his free time, now that he doesn’t have to wait at home, or instore, for his weekly shop.
Cathal Deavy, Customer Director, Tesco Ireland said: “At Tesco, we’re passionate about the food we offer, but we’re also hugely passionate about our service offering for customers. We created Click+Collect for that reason, to give our customers more choice in how, when and where they shop. We’ve seen a shift in shopping habits over the years and as people are more tight for time, we see them utilise Click+Collect on the way home from work, football training, courses, or even on the way home from their staycation, meaning all the shopping arrives home with them.”
Credits
Campaign Title: Can We? We Can.
Client: Tesco
Advertising Agency: BBH Dublin
Creative Leads: Sam Caren and Aubrey O’Connell
Creative team: Jack Walsh and Eva Redmond
Strategy Lead: Steve Wright
Business Lead: Amy Crowe
Account Director: Amy Harrington
Account Manager: Laura Redden and Norah Conlon
Agency Producer TV: Conor Hamill
Art Producer Print: Cyd and Matt Kitto
Production Company: Assembly
Director: Mike Andrews
Producer: Rebecca Bourke
Post-Production Company: Screen Scene
Editor: Allyn Quigley
Online: Allen Sillery
Grade: Screen Scene
Sound Studio: Scimitar Sound
Music: Baby Benzig - Eli Smart
Music Supervision: Black Sheep Music
VO: Marie Ruane