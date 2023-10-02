Barclays projects Women’s Super League players onto its global headquarters
The OOH and DOOH campaign was created by BBH
02 October 2023
After a monumental summer for women’s football, the Barclays Women’s Super League season started on Sunday 1 October. Ahead of kick off, Barclays, the title sponsor of the league projected 12 players onto its global headquarters, showing the players on a scale like never before.
Icons of the women’s game including West Ham’s Mackenzie Arnold, Manchester United’s goalkeeper Mary Earps and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, feature as part of the launch campaign from BBH, with digital OOH also live this week. The DOOH shows players emerging against massive cityscapes, building on the drama and excitement of the recent World Cup and reinforcing that the players and the league is bigger than ever.
Neil Clarke, creative director, BBH said: “Barclays has been supporting the Women’s Super league since 2019 and has played a massive role in growing women’s football, both on and off the pitch. The women’s game has never been bigger. On the eve of the new 23/24 season, this work delivers that message in the most iconic and impactful way possible.”
Mackenzie Arnold, whose image was among those featured in the display, visited the site on Friday evening to take part in launching this special moment. The projection can be seen from miles around and features players from across the league including Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham) Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Manchester United), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lee Geum-min (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nathalie Bjorn (Everton), Janice Cayman (Leicester City), and Fuka Nagano (Liverpool).
Barclays has been the title sponsor of the Women's Super League since 2019.
Credits
Campaign title: It’s never been bigger
Advertising agency: BBH
CCO: Alex Grieve
Creative Directors: Jay Phillips, Neil Clarke
Associate Creative Directors: Luke Till, Lawrence Bushell
Designer: Anthony Jones
Business Lead: Jack Cumming
Account Director: Grace Sheridan
Agency Producer: Julian Cave
Agency Digital Producer: Holly Bedwell
Agency Assistant Producer: Micah Waring