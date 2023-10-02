Barclays projects Women’s Super League players onto its global headquarters

Neil Clarke, creative director, BBH said: “Barclays has been supporting the Women’s Super league since 2019 and has played a massive role in growing women’s football, both on and off the pitch. The women’s game has never been bigger. On the eve of the new 23/24 season, this work delivers that message in the most iconic and impactful way possible.”

Mackenzie Arnold, whose image was among those featured in the display, visited the site on Friday evening to take part in launching this special moment. The projection can be seen from miles around and features players from across the league including Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham) Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Manchester United), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lee Geum-min (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nathalie Bjorn (Everton), Janice Cayman (Leicester City), and Fuka Nagano (Liverpool).

Barclays has been the title sponsor of the Women's Super League since 2019.