Candy Crush Saga bursts into the real world in hypnotic campaign

While the action in the films is fantastical, King and BBH used as many real world effects and props as possible on the shoots, creating a sensory experience that is immersive and hypnotic. This included building physical versions of candy pieces, using trained acrobats for aerial sequences, and employing practical effects on set including lighting and wind, and working with FX experts to ensure the textures and explosive qualities of the iconic candies were just right.

The audio was created in collaboration with the in-house team at King, who composed bespoke tracks that are distinctive to each spot and reflect the emotion at the centre of each idea, but also feature sounds from the Candy Crush world.

The first film, ‘Whoosh’, focused on achievement and starts with Candy Crush Saga players hanging out on a beach at sunset, only to find themselves propelled into the stratosphere on a column of candy pieces after some particularly triumphant matching. It is followed this week with ‘Spin’ and the third, ‘Float’, which breaks in November 2023.