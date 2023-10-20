Premier League celebrates positive impact of diversity in football
The league's No Room For Racism campaign -'Greatness Comes From Everywhere' - is BBH's first piece of work for the brand
20 October 2023
Creative agency BBH has debuted its first piece of work for the Premier League entitled 'Greatness Comes From Everywhere'. The nationwide campaign celebrates the positive impact of diversity in the top flight of English football.
At the centre of the campaign is a 60-second film, directed by Eshan B through Friend London. The campaign will feature across multiple touchpoints, directing people to learn more about the Premier League’s No Room For Racism 'Action Plan'.
Credits
CCO: Alex Grieve
Creative director: Neil Clarke
Creative director: Jay Phillips
Copywriter: Charlie Pendarves
Art director: Chloe Stephenson
Head of design: Andy Cooke
Group strategy director: Fran Griffin
Senior account director: Bella Bertolotti
Account manager: Ashleigh Jacobs
Agency film producer: Victoria Doran
Agency assistant film producer: Ted MacDonnell
Agency print producer: Pippa White
Media planner: Mitesh Thaker
Media agency: Initiative
Production company: Friend
Director: Eshan
Producer: Kwok Yau
DOP: Fabian Wagner
Production Manager: Mike Carr
Production Assistant: Michael Elvis Scanlon
Director’s Assistant: Caleb Mapoma
Editor/s: Lucian Barnard (60” Master) / Sam Allen (Versions/Cutdowns)
Post-production company: Coffee & TV
Post-production producer: Thom Godsill
Creative Director/Project Lead: Steve Waugh
2D/3D lead: Callum Wellby/ Adam Lindsey
Design: Ed Kevill-Davies, Daisy Loader, Danny Boyle and Pablo Thomas
2D: Luke Todd, Rachel Coley, Laura Smith
3D: James Henaghan, Jonny Grew, Luke Tickner
Colourist: Lewis Crossfield
Sound studio: String and Tins
Sound Engineer: Lawrence Kendrick
Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby
Music Composer: Chris (Clap London)
Research: Director’s Studio