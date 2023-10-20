BBH, Premier League, 'Greatness comes from everywhere'

Premier League celebrates positive impact of diversity in football

The league's No Room For Racism campaign -'Greatness Comes From Everywhere' - is BBH's first piece of work for the brand

By creative salon

20 October 2023

Creative agency BBH has debuted its first piece of work for the Premier League entitled 'Greatness Comes From Everywhere'. The nationwide campaign celebrates the positive impact of diversity in the top flight of English football.

At the centre of the campaign is a 60-second film, directed by Eshan B through Friend London. The campaign will feature across multiple touchpoints, directing people to learn more about the Premier League’s No Room For Racism 'Action Plan'.

Credits

CCO: Alex Grieve

Creative director: Neil Clarke

Creative director: Jay Phillips

Copywriter: Charlie Pendarves

Art director: Chloe Stephenson

Head of design: Andy Cooke

Group strategy director: Fran Griffin

Senior account director: Bella Bertolotti

Account manager: Ashleigh Jacobs

Agency film producer: Victoria Doran

Agency assistant film producer: Ted MacDonnell

Agency print producer: Pippa White

Media planner: Mitesh Thaker

Media agency: Initiative

Production company: Friend

Director: Eshan

Producer: Kwok Yau

DOP: Fabian Wagner

Production Manager: Mike Carr

Production Assistant: Michael Elvis Scanlon

Director’s Assistant: Caleb Mapoma

Editor/s: Lucian Barnard (60” Master) / Sam Allen (Versions/Cutdowns)

Post-production company: Coffee & TV

Post-production producer: Thom Godsill

Creative Director/Project Lead: Steve Waugh

2D/3D lead: Callum Wellby/ Adam Lindsey

Design: Ed Kevill-Davies, Daisy Loader, Danny Boyle and Pablo Thomas

2D: Luke Todd, Rachel Coley, Laura Smith

3D: James Henaghan, Jonny Grew, Luke Tickner

Colourist: Lewis Crossfield

Sound studio: String and Tins

Sound Engineer: Lawrence Kendrick

Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby

Music Composer: Chris (Clap London)

Research: Director’s Studio

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.