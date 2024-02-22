Fake Pirate radio station hijacks young drivers' attention

The Department for Transport has unveiled a campaign for Think!. The audio-focused work aims to encourage young drivers - and particularly young men - to drive to the limits and conditions of rural roads in the UK.

Young men aged 17-24 are four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured on the road in comparison to older groups. They are likely to underestimate the risks on the road, and their likelihood to be involved in an incident.

UNXPECTD FM, developed by integrated creative agency VML UK, sees a life-saving ‘pirate radio station’ tune into drivers' cars when rural road conditions get sketchy. Through exciting talent and audio content targeted in real-time, the work will take over young drivers' airwaves to capture the attention of this notoriously hard-to-reach audience.