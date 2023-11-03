Coca-Cola celebrates the spirit of Santa in everyone
The Christmas ad was developed by WPP Open X, led by VML, and supported by Grey, Ogilvy PR, Essence Mediacom, Hogarth and JKR
Coca-Cola has unveiled its Christmas campaign 'The World Needs More Santas' created by WPP Open X and directed by Pontus Lowenhielm through Pulse Films.
The brand has delivered a transformative approach to their festive campaign for 2023. Whilst the traditional advert remains, the brand has built an experience-led ecosystem to drive consumer engagement.
The global festive campaign will be adapted by more than 80 markets worldwide and is anchored in a narrative that will focus on the 'magic of kindness'.
‘The World Needs More Santas’ ad showcases the spirit of generosity and goodwill in us all as a theme that will run through all campaign touchpoints, including a digital ‘Find Your Inner Santa’ quiz, as well as two Christmas short films and an extension of the brand’s ‘Create Real Magic’ AI platform, which will both be revealed later this year.
The new Coca-Cola Christmas film portrays a city where hundreds of Santas walk the streets.
Over the course of the film, we see the many Santas helping and supporting others, building to the understanding that, in this world full of Santas, we see a world full of kindness. The culmination reveals that what viewers have been witnessing was in fact people’s 'inner Santa' as they performed acts of generosity and goodwill, closing with the line: ‘The World Needs More Santas’.
Coca-Cola has had a longstanding affiliation with the image of Santa Claus following initial use in Christmas adverts in the 1920’s. In 1931, Coca-Cola commissioned Haddon Sundblom, a Michigan-born illustrator, to create images of Santa that were worked into the brand’s Holiday campaign. The iconic imagery is synonymous with Coca-Cola and the originals can be found in art galleries across the world.
As part of the global Coca-Cola Christmas campaign, several markets will also be partnering with local charitable organisations to help drive support and visibility through committed donations as well as employee volunteering. In addition, some partners will have their own presence at the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tours, driving awareness of their cause whilst enjoying a Coca-Cola with guests.
Key elements of this year’s global Christmas campaign also include:
Digital Experience: Coca-Cola has created a digital ‘Find Your Inner Santa’ quiz, accessible through the Coca-Cola App and mobile browsers, to determine the user’s type of ‘inner Santa’. A social asset is then provided that can be posted on their personal social media channels with the hashtag #CocaColaChristmas.
Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tours: The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is back and on tour for 2023, providing consumers with the opportunity to come together over a Coke to enjoy the magic of human connection. Depending on location, guests can also participate in the multiple activities on offer, including sending digital seasonal cards, enjoying local food stalls and meeting local charitable organizations.
On-pack competitions: Scannable codes on-pack will unlock the "Find Your Inner Santa" quiz and give people the chance to win great festive prizes in select markets, including a trip to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus, to meet Santa himself.
OOH: OOH posters will go live in 80+ markets, showing that there is an ‘inner Santa’ in us all by highlighting everyday moments that feature unexpected acts of kindness. The DOOH executions will also encourage people to partake in the ‘Find Your Inner Santa’ quiz.
Credits
Director – Traktor
Production Company UK – Stink Films
MD/EP – John Chad
Line Producer – Lucy Gossage
Production Company Bulgaria – Icon Films
EP – Millen Nickolov
Editorial – Final Cut, London
Editor – Rick Russell
EP – Michelle Corney
Offline Producer – Nikki Porter
Postproduction – VFX, Grading, Finishing – FrameStore, London
Creative Director/VFX Supervisor – Kamen Markov
Post Producer – Alexia Paterson