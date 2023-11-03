Coca-Cola celebrates the spirit of Santa in everyone

‘The World Needs More Santas’ ad showcases the spirit of generosity and goodwill in us all as a theme that will run through all campaign touchpoints, including a digital ‘Find Your Inner Santa’ quiz, as well as two Christmas short films and an extension of the brand’s ‘Create Real Magic’ AI platform, which will both be revealed later this year.

The new Coca-Cola Christmas film portrays a city where hundreds of Santas walk the streets.

Over the course of the film, we see the many Santas helping and supporting others, building to the understanding that, in this world full of Santas, we see a world full of kindness. The culmination reveals that what viewers have been witnessing was in fact people’s 'inner Santa' as they performed acts of generosity and goodwill, closing with the line: ‘The World Needs More Santas’.

Coca-Cola has had a longstanding affiliation with the image of Santa Claus following initial use in Christmas adverts in the 1920’s. In 1931, Coca-Cola commissioned Haddon Sundblom, a Michigan-born illustrator, to create images of Santa that were worked into the brand’s Holiday campaign. The iconic imagery is synonymous with Coca-Cola and the originals can be found in art galleries across the world.

As part of the global Coca-Cola Christmas campaign, several markets will also be partnering with local charitable organisations to help drive support and visibility through committed donations as well as employee volunteering. In addition, some partners will have their own presence at the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tours, driving awareness of their cause whilst enjoying a Coca-Cola with guests.

Key elements of this year’s global Christmas campaign also include: