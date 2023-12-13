Coca-Cola Unveils 'Santa Stories' Short Films Featuring Octavia Spencer

Islam ElDessouky, Global Head of Creative Strategy & Content, Coca-Cola said: “Stories have the superpower to move people and inspire change. With these short films we wanted to give more depth to Coca-Cola’s storytelling with authentic narratives we’ve not explored before. Santa is so interlinked with the history of Coca-Cola that we could see a wonderful opportunity to explore another imaginative dimension for what he represents, that people don’t expect to see.

"Harvesting all the creative genius of people that love and interact with our brand has been central to the success of this project. Working with all of the amazing talent on this project has demonstrated a beautiful open-source, co-creation model that makes the brand better, makes the story more impactful and represents the real magic of human connection.”

Bryce Dallas Howard, director, added: “I’m encouraged by a brand like Coca-Cola, which carries a lot of cultural weight, putting their energy behind artists, creatives and storytellers and stories that will move people and give us a moment to breathe and remember who we are. We all want to connect and experience those feelings of love and community, and I felt that profoundly in the collaborative experience of making this film and I hope that’s what people experience when they watch it.”

Director, Steven Caple Jr, commeted: “The biggest thing that drew me to this project was the theme of the world needing more Santas and what does Santa represent to us as people, as a society. The idea that we’re trying to tap into generosity, kindness and how much we’re in need of it all over the world, reminds me of me as a kid, caring for other people, love. All of those things are tapped into this one special holiday and pours into the character of Santa Claus.”

Customers can watch Coca-Cola’s ‘Ho Ho Heist’ and ‘The Note’ on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct and Amazon Freevee. The film is available to Prime Members at no additional cost to their membership and to all customers through Amazon Freevee. People will also be able to watch films on Coca-Cola's YouTube and TikTok channel.