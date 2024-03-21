Baileys solves measurement issues with innovative audio solution

Designed and delivered by leading creative company VML, who Baileys has worked with for five years, Baileys Sound Scales is a bespoke web-based app that records the sound waves created by blowing over the bottle to determine what’s left in your Baileys bottle with accuracy levels to approximately 50mls.

VML developed a 15 second social video for paid media to create awareness around this new innovation and to demonstrate how it works. With the support of PR agency Wilson Hartnell Baileys also worked with two existing influencer partners Donal Skehan and Mark Rodgers to create content around the recipes. Paid media was planned and delivered by PHD.

Speaking on the launch, Diageo Ireland Marketing Director, Hilary Quinn commented: “We know that Irish treat lovers simply adore Baileys and love nothing more than drizzling it into coffee, over ice cream or creating delicious baked goods with it. With that in mind, we developed a unique way for them to find out what was left in their bottle and inspire them with some indulgent recipes for delicious treats.”

Debbie Ellison, Chief Commerce Officer at VML UK builds: “After the festive period where Baileys sees a surge in purchase and consumption, the iconic bottle and much-loved brand can often be hidden away in the alcohol cabinet out of sight and out of mind. With Sound Scales, Baileys playfully turns a business challenge into an opportunity to inspire and delight consumers with treat inspiration and discounting offers in an innovative way. Our solution is the perfect culmination of our creative capability, linking brand experience, customer experience and commerce. It’s exciting to see Baileys continue to trial new technology to inspire its customers to try new recipes in this way.”

Baileys Sound Scales will also deliver some limited edition discount codes for consumers based in Dublin with Shuppa, for those whose supply is sounding a little low or who want to give Baileys Sound Scales a go.