Baileys solves measurement issues with innovative audio solution

Created by VML, 'Sounds Scales' not only measures the contents of Baileys bottles but also suggests recipes

By creative salon

21 March 2024

Irish Cream liqueur brand Baileys has introduced 'Baileys Sound Scales', a unique audio innovation that tells consumers what is left in their bottle and suggests delicious treats they can create with it.

Removing the need for guestimates and measures, customers can simply visit SoundScales.Baileys.com on their mobile device and tap the prompt to ‘Listen’. When someone blows gently over the top of the Baileys bottle Baileys Sound Scales will not only tell them how much Baileys they have left in their bottle but will suggest some deliciously indulgent treat recipes with what remains, including Baileys Brioche French Toast, Baileys Cheesecake, Baileys Espresso Martini and the seasonal Baileys Easter Shake.

Designed and delivered by leading creative company VML, who Baileys has worked with for five years, Baileys Sound Scales is a bespoke web-based app that records the sound waves created by blowing over the bottle to determine what’s left in your Baileys bottle with accuracy levels to approximately 50mls.

VML developed a 15 second social video for paid media to create awareness around this new innovation and to demonstrate how it works. With the support of PR agency Wilson Hartnell Baileys also worked with two existing influencer partners Donal Skehan and Mark Rodgers to create content around the recipes. Paid media was planned and delivered by PHD.

Speaking on the launch, Diageo Ireland Marketing Director, Hilary Quinn commented: “We know that Irish treat lovers simply adore Baileys and love nothing more than drizzling it into coffee, over ice cream or creating delicious baked goods with it. With that in mind, we developed a unique way for them to find out what was left in their bottle and inspire them with some indulgent recipes for delicious treats.”

Debbie Ellison, Chief Commerce Officer at VML UK builds: “After the festive period where Baileys sees a surge in purchase and consumption, the iconic bottle and much-loved brand can often be hidden away in the alcohol cabinet out of sight and out of mind. With Sound Scales, Baileys playfully turns a business challenge into an opportunity to inspire and delight consumers with treat inspiration and discounting offers in an innovative way. Our solution is the perfect culmination of our creative capability, linking brand experience, customer experience and commerce. It’s exciting to see Baileys continue to trial new technology to inspire its customers to try new recipes in this way.”

Baileys Sound Scales will also deliver some limited edition discount codes for consumers based in Dublin with Shuppa, for those whose supply is sounding a little low or who want to give Baileys Sound Scales a go.

Credits

AGENCY: VML UK

CREATIVE & STRATEGY

Manuel Borde, Global Chief Creative Officer

Marco Bezerra, Executive Creative Director

Emmanuel Xirogiannis, Digital and Commerce Strategist

Darren Burdock-latter, Innovation Lead

Ewa Nuckey, Planning Director

Tomas Lavagno, Creative Director

Gerg Saynor, Creative Director

Matthew Benney, Senior Copywriter

Brendan Howell, Senior Art Director

Sebastian Cuevas, Associate Creative Director

David Pinilla, Associate Creative Director

Lucas Pimenta, Motion Design Lead

Di Monks, Creative

Lindsay Weinberg, Creative

Maggie McKeon, Creative

Nika Mikhaylov, Creative

CLIENT SERVICES

Debbie Ellison, Chief Commerce Officer

Matt Puddephat, Business Director

Nicole Cheeseman, Account Director

Marc Saban, Senior Project Manager

Gen Hill, Project Manager

Maddie Ramsay, Producer

EXPERIENCE DESIGN

David Savage, Experience Design Creative Director

Iain Beal, UX Director

Christian Martin, UI Designer

WEB APP DEVELOPMENT

Jake Swiatek - Senior Fullstack Developer & Lead Developer of Project

Will Phillips - Senior Fullstack Developer

Michael May - Director of Technology

Thomas Mercurio - Associate Director, Project Management

Billi Hatfield, Associate Director, Communications

CLIENT: DIAGEO

Lorna Begley, Marketing Manager Spirits, Diageo Ireland

Jamie Fulham, Consumer & Shopper Planning Manager, Diageo Ireland

Elisabeth Moloney, Digital Brand Manager, Diageo Ireland

Mafer Alvarez, eCommerce Manager, Diageo Ireland

Sorcha NiChleirigh, Head of Spirits, Diageo Ireland

Hilary Quinn, Marketing Director, Diageo Ireland

Alexa Wolff, Global Marketing Manager, Baileys

Sarah Fleury, Global Head of Digital & Data, Baileys

Paul Carton, Global Marketing Director, Baileys

SOCIAL FILM PRODUCTION COMPANY: HELLO LOVE

Santiago Burin des Roziers, Director & Editor

Finn James, Producer

Santiago Beraldo de Quiros, DOP

