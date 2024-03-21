Baileys solves measurement issues with innovative audio solution
Created by VML, 'Sounds Scales' not only measures the contents of Baileys bottles but also suggests recipes
21 March 2024
Irish Cream liqueur brand Baileys has introduced 'Baileys Sound Scales', a unique audio innovation that tells consumers what is left in their bottle and suggests delicious treats they can create with it.
Removing the need for guestimates and measures, customers can simply visit SoundScales.Baileys.com on their mobile device and tap the prompt to ‘Listen’. When someone blows gently over the top of the Baileys bottle Baileys Sound Scales will not only tell them how much Baileys they have left in their bottle but will suggest some deliciously indulgent treat recipes with what remains, including Baileys Brioche French Toast, Baileys Cheesecake, Baileys Espresso Martini and the seasonal Baileys Easter Shake.
Designed and delivered by leading creative company VML, who Baileys has worked with for five years, Baileys Sound Scales is a bespoke web-based app that records the sound waves created by blowing over the bottle to determine what’s left in your Baileys bottle with accuracy levels to approximately 50mls.
VML developed a 15 second social video for paid media to create awareness around this new innovation and to demonstrate how it works. With the support of PR agency Wilson Hartnell Baileys also worked with two existing influencer partners Donal Skehan and Mark Rodgers to create content around the recipes. Paid media was planned and delivered by PHD.
Speaking on the launch, Diageo Ireland Marketing Director, Hilary Quinn commented: “We know that Irish treat lovers simply adore Baileys and love nothing more than drizzling it into coffee, over ice cream or creating delicious baked goods with it. With that in mind, we developed a unique way for them to find out what was left in their bottle and inspire them with some indulgent recipes for delicious treats.”
Debbie Ellison, Chief Commerce Officer at VML UK builds: “After the festive period where Baileys sees a surge in purchase and consumption, the iconic bottle and much-loved brand can often be hidden away in the alcohol cabinet out of sight and out of mind. With Sound Scales, Baileys playfully turns a business challenge into an opportunity to inspire and delight consumers with treat inspiration and discounting offers in an innovative way. Our solution is the perfect culmination of our creative capability, linking brand experience, customer experience and commerce. It’s exciting to see Baileys continue to trial new technology to inspire its customers to try new recipes in this way.”
Baileys Sound Scales will also deliver some limited edition discount codes for consumers based in Dublin with Shuppa, for those whose supply is sounding a little low or who want to give Baileys Sound Scales a go.
