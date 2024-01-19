KitKatBrr

KitKat encourages Brits to take a break from the cold

Recognising cold temperatures across the UK, KitKat's OOH ad, crafted by VML, captures the arduous early morning task of scraping ice from car windscreens

19 January 2024

Chocolate brand KitKat has given a nod to the freezing cold temperatures hitting the UK with a fresh new out-of-home advertisement. The execution empathises with Brits as they faced the coldest night of winter so far (18 January), with some areas of the country reaching minus double digits. Inspired by the arduous early morning task of scraping the ice from your car windscreen, the iconic chocolate bar invites people to ‘Take a Brrr’ from the cold.

Created by integrated creative agency VML, the work went live across the UK today and will be live for two days – throughout the cold snap. The creative will also run across KitKat’s UK social channels.

The execution itself went from ideation to live in just 36 hours, showcasing the power of a great idea and collaborative client partnerships.

Mike Watson, creative director at VML, said: “With an arctic cold snap having us all reach for jumpers, hats, gloves, coats… and yet more jumpers, we wanted to entice people to take a brrr…eak with KitKat. An impressively quick turnaround from a brilliant team.”

Credits

Agency: VML

Tom Drew – ECD

Mike Watson – CD

Russell Fisher – CD

Nathan Jones – Studio Manager

Sam Brooks – Business Director

Charlotte Gladwin – Snr Account Director

Juliet Loneragan – Snr Account Manager

Victoria Thorniley – Snr Project Manager

Client: KitKat

Beth Lucas – Marketing Director, Nestle Confectionery UK

Stephanie Scales – Snr Brand Manager, KitKat UK

