KitKat's 'Tech Frustrations' Campaign Urges Breaks for Modern World Overload

The new campaign, from integrated marketing agency Wunderman Thompson, channels the winning Have a Break formula that made KitKat so iconic in the first place and will be made up of long-form and short-form video as well as standalone assets.

The hero video contrasts the old with the new, bringing to life a modern tech problem in a medieval setting in a humorous way that fans familiar with the brand will recognise.

“Password? Have you forgotten? What was your first pet’s middle name? What’s your favourite kind of rock?” asks the guard at the drawbridge. The knight, waiting at the entrance struggles to answer the questions and decides to Have a Break, Have a KitKat, and with a renewed perspective, remembers the password.

The “Tech Frustrations” campaign is now live and will be seen on TV and Broadcast Video on demand, on digital channels such as YouTube, Meta platforms and TikTok and out of home. It will run until the end of November 2023.

KitKat Senior Brand Manager, Stephanie Scales, said: “At KitKat, we've been championing breaks for over 85 years, and our new campaign is no exception. In today's fast-paced world, we all face constant demands to do more and be more, which is why taking a break is more important than ever.

“Through this campaign, we want to encourage people to step away from their tech frustrations, take a moment to reflect and reset and come back with a renewed perspective.

“And of course, what better way to take a break than by indulging in a delicious KitKat bar? So go ahead, Have a Break, Have a KitKat!"

The iconic tagline ‘Have a Break, Have a KitKat’ was coined in 1958 by the advertising agency J Walter Thompson, and today is widely recognised around the world - KitKat is sold in 88 countries worldwide.

Credits:

Executive Creative Director Tom Drew

Account Director Alexandra Binding

Copywriter Conor Williams-Daly

Strategist Nina Mullen

Executive Strategy Partner Neil Godber

Strategist Katie Mulligan

Global Client Partner Inge Selawry

Senior Account Director Keziah Smith

Business Director Sam Brooks

Account Director Lucia Lane

Account Director Georgia Swanborough

Senior Account Manager Juliet Loneragon

Project Director Vertiy de Courcy Norman

Senior Project Manager Pippa Rogers

Head of Production Maxene Edgehill

Senior Producer Selina Dey