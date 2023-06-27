Wunderman Thompson creates live OOH activation for HSBC and Shelter

HSBC UK has unveiled a live OOH activation to highlight how financial support can help build resilience to prevent homelessness.

HSBC UK and Shelter recently announced a new multi-year partnership to help over a million people at risk of losing their home during the cost-of-living crisis and build financial resilience to help prevent homelessness. The partnership will boost the capacity of Shelter’s emergency helpline and webchat support and develop digital guidance and tools to build people’s financial resilience.

The ‘Hanging On’ campaign, created by integrated marketing agency Wunderman Thompson UK, includes a live out-of-home activation which took place on June 22 in King’s Cross Station, London. It featured an actor climbing a never-ending 3.5-metre rotating wall with the message, “NO HOME. NO JOB. NO BANK ACCOUNT...” circling, symbolising the relentless struggle people experiencing homelessness endure. The message conveyed is clear: ‘It’s hard to hang on without help.’

The activation builds on HSBC UK and Wunderman Thompson UK’s previous ‘No Fixed Address’ campaign launched in 2021, which has helped more than 4,600 people without a fixed home address to open a bank account and rebuild their lives after experiencing homelessness.

Sarah Mayall, Head of Brand Marketing at HSBC UK said: ‘Together with Shelter, we’ve already helped thousands of individuals experiencing homelessness to access a bank account and rebuild their lives, but the cost-of-living crisis requires more of our support than ever. Through our new partnership, and activations such as this, we hope to reach out to even more people to help them understand the importance of financial resilience and avoid the vicious circle of homelessness before they get to that point.”

Mike Watson at Wunderman Thompson UK said: ‘When people fall on hard times, they often hope it’s a temporary circumstance, but in reality, without help, it can be hard for them to get back on their feet. This activation brings to life the vicious circle of financial exclusion and shows what Shelter and HSBC UK are doing to help break it.’

