Duracell's 'Dad Got Caught' Campaign explores the pitfalls of Cheap Batteries

Created by integrated marketing agency Wunderman Thompson UK, the campaign highlights how Duracell batteries outlast competing brands by 200%, demonstrating their durability, long-lasting power, and overall performance, which results in fewer replacements and bigger cost savings for families.

The 'Dad Got Caught' campaign sees a father buy cheap batteries, hoping his family will not notice. However, soon enough his child's toy car grinds to a halt and mum’s electric screwdriver unexpectedly fails, prompting the intervention of the iconic Duracell Bunny.

With a roll of his eyes, he declares: “Someone’s made a questionable choice." With Bunny watching on, the family’s cries reach Dad in the dark attic. The light in his head torch fails. Karma is delivered with a thump.

Known for his boundless energy and reliability, the Duracell Bunny reaches into his back pocket and produces a pack of Duracell Optimum batteries. With a knowing smile, the Bunny advises: “Next time, try Duracell.”

The integrated campaign is running across TV, social, out-of-home and radio in LATAM, and will run in the UK, Europe and South America until the end of 2023.

Marco Montanaro, Associate Marketing Director at Duracell, said: “Most of us are looking to save more, but ultimately compromising on battery quality is a decision that doesn't pay off. The superior power and performance of Duracell is on full display in our latest ad. It serves as a reminder that Duracell gives you up to 200% extra life and an overall better performance. So, when it matters most, there's no substitute for Duracell."

Antony Bell, Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson UK, said: “Our brief was to tell a relatable tale that shows the repercussions of scrimping on batteries. We’ve all been Dad in this story, caught cutting corners when perhaps we shouldn’t, so we used this familiar feeling to relate to families and shot everything on location to capture our insight with an authentic look-and-feel.

"Our brand mascot, the Bunny, is front-and-centre of the action, playing an important role in both detecting the problem and providing Duracell’s power and longevity as the solution”

