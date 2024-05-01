How Islam ElDessouky Keeps Coca-Cola's Marketing Popping

How do you maintain the fizz within the marketing of the most iconic and recognisable soft drink brand in the world? Step up Coca-Cola's Islam ElDessouky. The global vice president of creative strategy and content has been pushing for refreshing approaches to Coca-Cola’s comms for almost 18 years. Together, with WPP’s Open X network, ElDessouky has been a leading member of a marketing team that continues to ensure that Coca-Cola remains at the forefront of consumers' minds.

From Sprite and Fanta to World Cup ads, the marketer has worked across a plethora of Coca-Cola brands and campaigns since he first joined in 2006. Working under EVP and global chief marketing officer Manuel “Manolo” Arroyo, over the years, ElDessouky has held group brand manager titles before rising to global creative strategy roles. Not only this, but he is also the chair of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), of which he strives to give marketers “a stronger voice” in the region. At Cannes Lions 2024, he will also sit on the jury for the Creative Effectiveness Lions.

Most recently, however, for Coca-Cola he has been pushing for engagement with Gen Z audiences - and perhaps not as you would expect. Through the ‘Real Magic’ platform, ElDessouky has helped launch innovative out-of-home creative executions 'Playable billboard’ and ‘Magic Catch’, a unique audio artificial intelligence (AI) campaign entitled ‘Coke Soundz’ and a provocative environmental campaign called ‘Recycle Me’.

We caught up with the marketer to uncover the intentions and successes of Coca-Cola’s latest marketing outputs.