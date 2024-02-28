Coca-Cola taps into the popularity of K-Pop
The 'Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar' campaign, created in collaboration with Ogilvy Korea, features K-Pop groups Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX
28 February 2024
Coca-Cola has introduced the latest edition to the Coca-Cola Creation line-up. Coca-Cola Creations K-Wave Zero Sugar is the second drop of the year and has been launched to celebrate the popularity of K-Pop, the fans and Korean culture that has swept across Europe.
From climbing the music charts and headlining festivals, K-Pop has made a cultural impact on Europe and Coca-Cola Creations K-Wave aims to bring together the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola infused with a burst of fruity-flavoured K-Pop magic. Celebrating fans’ infinite devotion to K-Pop artists, the launch will give them the exciting opportunity to engage with artists in unexpected ways in both the digital and physical world.
Unlocking the shared experience of Real Magic, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar creates an electrifying universe that brings K-fans and idols together to celebrate the unique expression of every unrivalled devotion. When fans open a can of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar, they will experience the excitement they felt when they first became a K-Pop fan.
In addition to the new limited-edition flavour, three of the hottest K-Pop groups, Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX, as well as the founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park, have created unexpected experiences for devoted fans. As part of this exciting collaboration, the groups have teamed up to drop the ultimate K-Pop anthem song and music video called “Like Magic,” produced by J.Y. Park. The full song and video will be available on JYP Entertainment's YouTube https://www.youtube.com/jypentertainmentchannel.
As part of the song and video drop, fans have the chance to embark on the "Like Magic" Fan Music Video AI Experience, an AI-powered journey allowing fans to immerse themselves directly into the vibrant world of a K-Pop music video, sharing the screen with their idols. Accessible through the Creations microsite, fans can personalise their cameo by embedding their voice, name, and face into various segments of the K-Wave anthem song music video, "Like Magic." Once finished, users can easily download and share their personalised music video cameo with friends on social media.
Bringing unexpected moments to life, Coca-Cola® Creations will host an epic K-Wave concert on June 2nd. The live event will showcase an impressive lineup of talented artists from JYP Entertainment and other K-Pop sensations including performances from Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX. Check back on Coca-Cola® channels for more details to come.
The launch of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar also includes a fan-focused, limited-edition collaboration with Private Policy. Apparel and accessories make up the collection including t-shirts, hoodies, dresses, hats, jewelry and belts. The collection is now available to pre-order at privatepolicyny.com.
“We are excited to celebrate one of the most passionate fan communities in the world and create new experiences that we hope will bring Coca-Cola® magic to fans across the globe,” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. “In the Coke Creations spirit, the experience starts with an amazing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar taste accompanied by a dash of fruity K-Pop magic. The beverage then unlocks other experiences like the AI-powered journey for fans to customise a music video as well as the unique collaboration with JYP Entertainment and three beloved K-Pop groups.”
“The world of K-Pop exists because of the fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate fans’ devotion to the artists and music that they love, through this unique Creation” said J.Y. Park, founder of JYP Entertainment. “We hope fans feel the love and appreciation we have for their support through the launch of a new Coca-Cola flavour dedicated to their fandom and digital and physical experiences that connect them even more to their favourite artists.”
Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar is available in select markets around the world including France, Spain, Germany, Poland, Netherlands and more. A frozen variation will be available in select markets.
Since its launch, the Coca-Cola Creations platform has created new flavours, designs, and unexpected experiences that blend music, fashion and technology for fans to enjoy around the world. By tapping into emerging technologies, collaborating with artists and designers, and creating experiences across digital and physical worlds, Coca-Cola Creations continues to infuse the iconic Coca-Cola brand with new expressions of creativity and cultural connections allowing fans to experience the Real Magic of Coca-Cola.