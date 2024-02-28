Coca-Cola taps into the popularity of K-Pop

As part of the song and video drop, fans have the chance to embark on the "Like Magic" Fan Music Video AI Experience, an AI-powered journey allowing fans to immerse themselves directly into the vibrant world of a K-Pop music video, sharing the screen with their idols. Accessible through the Creations microsite, fans can personalise their cameo by embedding their voice, name, and face into various segments of the K-Wave anthem song music video, "Like Magic." Once finished, users can easily download and share their personalised music video cameo with friends on social media.

Bringing unexpected moments to life, Coca-Cola® Creations will host an epic K-Wave concert on June 2nd. The live event will showcase an impressive lineup of talented artists from JYP Entertainment and other K-Pop sensations including performances from Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX. Check back on Coca-Cola® channels for more details to come.

The launch of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar also includes a fan-focused, limited-edition collaboration with Private Policy. Apparel and accessories make up the collection including t-shirts, hoodies, dresses, hats, jewelry and belts. The collection is now available to pre-order at privatepolicyny.com.

“We are excited to celebrate one of the most passionate fan communities in the world and create new experiences that we hope will bring Coca-Cola® magic to fans across the globe,” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. “In the Coke Creations spirit, the experience starts with an amazing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar taste accompanied by a dash of fruity K-Pop magic. The beverage then unlocks other experiences like the AI-powered journey for fans to customise a music video as well as the unique collaboration with JYP Entertainment and three beloved K-Pop groups.”

“The world of K-Pop exists because of the fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate fans’ devotion to the artists and music that they love, through this unique Creation” said J.Y. Park, founder of JYP Entertainment. “We hope fans feel the love and appreciation we have for their support through the launch of a new Coca-Cola flavour dedicated to their fandom and digital and physical experiences that connect them even more to their favourite artists.”

Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar is available in select markets around the world including France, Spain, Germany, Poland, Netherlands and more. A frozen variation will be available in select markets.

Since its launch, the Coca-Cola Creations platform has created new flavours, designs, and unexpected experiences that blend music, fashion and technology for fans to enjoy around the world. By tapping into emerging technologies, collaborating with artists and designers, and creating experiences across digital and physical worlds, Coca-Cola Creations continues to infuse the iconic Coca-Cola brand with new expressions of creativity and cultural connections allowing fans to experience the Real Magic of Coca-Cola.