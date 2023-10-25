Ogilvy Health UK and Nabs condemn microaggressions

The book, along with a set of indestructible posters, are being shared across the industry. Printed on tear-proof paper, the posters are screwed up into tight balls and open up to show the lasting impact that throwaway comments have. The book has won two gold and two silver awards at last week’s LIA Awards.

“Microaggressions are insidious across every industry," Caroline Howe, CEO Ogilvy Health said. "They eat away at self-esteem and confidence. At Ogilvy we’re dedicated to integrating diversity, equity and inclusion into the fabric of our business. We recognise the damage of microaggressions and are using creativity to address the challenges of exclusion. By communicating the impact of microaggressions in a compelling and innovative way we hope to stoke debate and challenge this behaviour.”

Sue Todd, CEO, Nabs added: “This book is both a reckoning and a relief. The stories are a call to action and a testament to strength. Sharing experiences is a critical tool for driving change and we’re delighted to partner with Ogilvy to share these simple but powerful stories. Let us collectively dismantle the barriers that divide us to forge a more inclusive and compassionate future for our industry community.

“Microaggressions have a lasting impact. We know this from people calling the Nabs Advice line for support after their mental wellness has been damaged by hurtful comments. There is no ‘throwaway’ remark because it can take a long time to heal after being on the receiving end of one.

Uzma Afridi, Principal Business Psychologist at Nabs and former Vice Chair at The Association for Business Psychology, commented: "It is vital to share the stories of people who have suffered microaggressions. In doing so, we can build empathy and understanding. It is from that basis that we can learn from our mistakes to build a more inclusive industry, built on kindness.”