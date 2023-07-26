Hellmann's invites passers-by to throw a shrimp on the ...

The tactical activations let consumers put two-and-two together, and included ads located within large Australian communities in London, such as Clapham, and outside numerous cinema sites.

Christina Bauer-Plank, global brand vice president, Hellmann’s at Unilever said: “As a major household brand, we love engaging with our customers during moments that matter. Not only does our cheeky campaign bring us into conversations about a key cultural moment across both nations, but it also provides a nice natural link for us to remind consumers that our mayonnaise is the perfect partner to complete their barbeques this summer,”

Juliana Paracencio, Global Creative Director, Ogilvy added: “Major pop culture events are a great opportunity to show up in a relevant and memorable way so there couldn’t have been a more perfect time for us to talk about barbeques. We wanted to give people a playful but topical ad to help them make the natural connection between Hellmann’s and BBQs in a way that lasts in the consumers’ mind and drives talkability.”