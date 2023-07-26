Hellmann's invites passers-by to throw a shrimp on the ...

Ogilvy Hellmann's Barbie tactical ad

26 July 2023

Hellmann's has unveiled a tongue-in-cheek campaign across the UK and Australia, encouraging fans to BBQ with the help of some well-known Australian slang.

Leaning into a major blockbuster moment across both nations this weekend, Hellmann’s cheekily placed shrimp appeared on over 400 digital billboards, national newspapers and on social platforms across the UK and Australia.

The tactical activations let consumers put two-and-two together, and included ads located within large Australian communities in London, such as Clapham, and outside numerous cinema sites.

Christina Bauer-Plank, global brand vice president, Hellmann’s at Unilever said: “As a major household brand, we love engaging with our customers during moments that matter. Not only does our cheeky campaign bring us into conversations about a key cultural moment across both nations, but it also provides a nice natural link for us to remind consumers that our mayonnaise is the perfect partner to complete their barbeques this summer,”

Juliana Paracencio, Global Creative Director, Ogilvy added: “Major pop culture events are a great opportunity to show up in a relevant and memorable way so there couldn’t have been a more perfect time for us to talk about barbeques. We wanted to give people a playful but topical ad to help them make the natural connection between Hellmann’s and BBQs in a way that lasts in the consumers’ mind and drives talkability.”

Credits

Unilever

Christina Bauer-Plank Global Vice President Hellmann’s & Dressings

Elham Noorbakhsh Global Brand Director - Hellmann’s

João Brum Senior Brand Manager Global Hellmann’s

Marko Tuševljak Global Brand Manager Hellmann’s

Rachel Chambers Senior Marketing Manager UK&I

Ogilvy

Daniel Fisher Executive Creative Director - Unilever and Special Projects, Executive Creative Director

Juliana Paracencio Global Creative Director

Nick Shay Senior Art Director

Anja Muller Senior Copywriter

Laurence Blake Designer

Ila de Mello Kamath Strategy Partner

Gabriella Field Strategic Planner

Jo Bacon Global Client Lead

Sophie Payne Managing Partner

Mirjana Slavkovic Senior Account Director

Jose Niembro Account Director

Anisa Gani Account Executive

Jen Jackson Project Manager

Sarah Thomson Head of Art Production

Freelancer Bruno Rodrigo de Miranda Digital Artist

Mindshare WW

Jemma Parkes Global Lead, Strategy Partner

Kevin Lesueur Global Strategist

Mindshare UK

Tess Domenet Business Director

Shahin Ejtehadi Senior Account Director

Nathan Hope Account Director

