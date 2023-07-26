Hellmann's invites passers-by to throw a shrimp on the ...
The tactical poster and press ad was created by Ogilvy
26 July 2023
Hellmann's has unveiled a tongue-in-cheek campaign across the UK and Australia, encouraging fans to BBQ with the help of some well-known Australian slang.
Leaning into a major blockbuster moment across both nations this weekend, Hellmann’s cheekily placed shrimp appeared on over 400 digital billboards, national newspapers and on social platforms across the UK and Australia.
The tactical activations let consumers put two-and-two together, and included ads located within large Australian communities in London, such as Clapham, and outside numerous cinema sites.
Christina Bauer-Plank, global brand vice president, Hellmann’s at Unilever said: “As a major household brand, we love engaging with our customers during moments that matter. Not only does our cheeky campaign bring us into conversations about a key cultural moment across both nations, but it also provides a nice natural link for us to remind consumers that our mayonnaise is the perfect partner to complete their barbeques this summer,”
Juliana Paracencio, Global Creative Director, Ogilvy added: “Major pop culture events are a great opportunity to show up in a relevant and memorable way so there couldn’t have been a more perfect time for us to talk about barbeques. We wanted to give people a playful but topical ad to help them make the natural connection between Hellmann’s and BBQs in a way that lasts in the consumers’ mind and drives talkability.”
Credits
Unilever
Christina Bauer-Plank Global Vice President Hellmann’s & Dressings
Elham Noorbakhsh Global Brand Director - Hellmann’s
João Brum Senior Brand Manager Global Hellmann’s
Marko Tuševljak Global Brand Manager Hellmann’s
Rachel Chambers Senior Marketing Manager UK&I
Ogilvy
Daniel Fisher Executive Creative Director - Unilever and Special Projects, Executive Creative Director
Juliana Paracencio Global Creative Director
Nick Shay Senior Art Director
Anja Muller Senior Copywriter
Laurence Blake Designer
Ila de Mello Kamath Strategy Partner
Gabriella Field Strategic Planner
Jo Bacon Global Client Lead
Sophie Payne Managing Partner
Mirjana Slavkovic Senior Account Director
Jose Niembro Account Director
Anisa Gani Account Executive
Jen Jackson Project Manager
Sarah Thomson Head of Art Production
Freelancer Bruno Rodrigo de Miranda Digital Artist
Mindshare WW
Jemma Parkes Global Lead, Strategy Partner
Kevin Lesueur Global Strategist
Mindshare UK
Tess Domenet Business Director
Shahin Ejtehadi Senior Account Director
Nathan Hope Account Director