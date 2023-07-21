'Maaate': Mayor of London empowers men to challenge misogynistic behaviour

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “My new campaign recognises that male violence against women and girls often starts with words. That’s why I’m determined to ensure that men and boys feel empowered to call out their mates when their behaviour crosses the line. ‘Maaate’ is a simple and effective intervention that can help stop problematic language and behaviour in its tracks. Last year I urged men and boys to challenge sexist behaviour and misogynistic attitudes with my award-winning ‘Have A Word’ campaign. Now, we’re giving them the word to say. It is only by ensuring that women and girls are both protected and respected that we can continue to build a better, safer London for everyone.”

The launch comes as new research commissioned by Ogilvy PR revealed the shocking prevalence of misogyny in society and a lack of awareness around how to tackle it. To support the Mayor’s campaign, comedian Romesh Ranganathan performed a comedy set last month at the Soho comedy club to introduce the ‘Maaate’ intervention to the public. The set has been viewed by 2.5million people online and had massive engagement.

Romesh Ranganathan added: “I’m backing this campaign because we can no longer allow sexism and misogyny to be dismissed as ‘banter.’ By asking men and boys to say ‘Maaate’ to a mate we can be better friends to each other and better allies to women and girls. As men, we have a responsibility to work together to stop sexist and misogynistic behaviour. Whether it’s in the classroom, the boardroom or onstage, everyone deserves to be treated with respect.”