Halifax social campaign introduces its investing product

Creative agency Ogilvy UK and Halifax, part of the Lloyds Banking Group, have unveiled a new social campaign to introduce the brand's Ready-Made Investments product.

One of the first projects that Ogilvy UK have put live since working with Lloyds Banking Group, the campaign plays on the preconceptions that investing is something for ‘other people’ with more money, time and resources. The fun and engaging creative taps into the social nostalgia trend and combines retro 1980s-esque social assets with Halifax’s simple and entry level Ready-Made Investments product.

Lavern Mason, Senior Marketing Manager, Halifax said: “People feel like investing isn't for them. Halifax wants to show customers how simple, easy and accessible investing can be through the Halifax Ready-Made Investment platform. The campaign sets out to change customer perceptions created in the 80s and 90s 'Wolf of Wall Street' era by showing investing in the modern day.”

Rebecca Dennis, Managing Partner, Ogilvy UK added: “Halifax is a brand for the people. Consumers want to be entertained as well as educated in social channels, so this unexpected creativity from a financial services brand will stand out in the largely commoditised and often overly serious Investment category.”