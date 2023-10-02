Halifax image

Halifax social campaign introduces its investing product

The campaign is one of the first projects that Ogilvy UK have put live since working with Lloyds Banking Group

By creative salon

02 October 2023

Creative agency Ogilvy UK and Halifax, part of the Lloyds Banking Group, have unveiled a new social campaign to introduce the brand's Ready-Made Investments product.

One of the first projects that Ogilvy UK have put live since working with Lloyds Banking Group, the campaign plays on the preconceptions that investing is something for ‘other people’ with more money, time and resources. The fun and engaging creative taps into the social nostalgia trend and combines retro 1980s-esque social assets with Halifax’s simple and entry level Ready-Made Investments product.

Lavern Mason, Senior Marketing Manager, Halifax said: “People feel like investing isn't for them. Halifax wants to show customers how simple, easy and accessible investing can be through the Halifax Ready-Made Investment platform. The campaign sets out to change customer perceptions created in the 80s and 90s 'Wolf of Wall Street' era by showing investing in the modern day.”

Rebecca Dennis, Managing Partner, Ogilvy UK added: “Halifax is a brand for the people. Consumers want to be entertained as well as educated in social channels, so this unexpected creativity from a financial services brand will stand out in the largely commoditised and often overly serious Investment category.”

Credits

Ogilvy UK

Managing Partner - Rebecca Dennis

Client Partner – Peter Park

Head of Strategy – Kate Wheaton

Executive Creative Directors - Angus George and Johnny Watters

Creative Director – Siobhan Coleman

Creatives – Lee Kozlowski-Dormon and Pete Ashworth

Designer – Lauren Vingilis

Project Director - Frauke Pospiech

Lloyds Banking Group

Dan Stewart – Head of Advertising, Lloyds Banking Group

Lavern Mason – Senior Marketing Manager, Halifax

Daniel Hoey – Integrated Comms Planner

Thom Evans – Marketing Manager, Halifax

Pretpal Hare - Marketing Manager, Halifax

Anthony Alapini – Marketing Assistant, Halifax

