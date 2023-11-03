Vodafone celebrates the power of connection this Christmas

At a time when many customers are facing difficult circumstances and the prospect of trimming back on Christmas spending, almost half of people (46 per cent) want to see Christmas campaigns that reminds them of better times. Vodafone’s new Christmas ad brings to life the importance of spending time with loved ones and hopes to epitomise Brits’ general feelings to the festive period this year.

Directed by the award-winning Vince Squibb and created by Vodafone and Ogilvy UK, the 30-second ad centres around the mischievous star of the show Lily, who is trying to set a trap to capture Santa on her wireless camera with the help of her toy Elf and Vodafone’s reliable award-winning network. With the trap set, Lily keeps checking her parents’ phone to see what is happening on her camera but there is no sign of Santa. When she wakes up on Christmas Day to find the carrot and milk she left out is almost all gone, she runs upstairs to check the video footage with her parents, only to discover Santa has been and she has successfully captured a video of him cheekily waving to the camera.

Maria Koutsoudakis, Head of Brand, Vodafone UK, said: “In today’s cultural climate we have listened to the customer and understood their desire to have something optimistic and light hearted during this festive season. As a brand we know the important role our connectivity plays in family life, and wanted to celebrate this through the eyes of a tech savvy little girl who gives a whole new twist to the elf on the shelf. Our little elf gives us a creative vehicle to symbolise connectivity, and allows us to stretch the idea and the positive feel-good factor, across all our touch points.”

Justin Cox, managing director at Team Vodafone, Ogilvy UK added: “At this magical time of year creating special moments for friends and families is the most important role a brand can play. Vodafone and Ogilvy UK are very proud of this latest #FeeltheConnection campaign. Wherever you are, whoever you are with, feeling connected at Christmas is the ultimate gift.”

This new TVC campaign is rolling out across TV, VOD, cinema, and Vodafone UK’s YouTube channel. It will run until 24 December 2023, following its debut on 3 November 2023 with a 30-second ad running on a number of spots, including ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Big Brother, as well as Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK, The Last Leg and Taskmaster. It was created and developed by Ogilvy UK and features the track “I Found You (feat Hayla)” by Sub Focus.