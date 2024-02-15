Emmie’s Books charity celebrates power of reading for Childhood Cancer Day

John McPartland, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Health UK said: “This film acts as a stark reminder of the power that creativity and stories can have for children, society’s most vulnerable. The ordeal of battling cancer at such a young age can take its toll, but through the power of their imagination they can escape, if only for a few short moments.”

Lyndsay M, mother of cancer survivor Emmie and founder of Emmie’s Books added: “Reading provided us with a much needed sense of normality when Emmie was going through treatment. Reading stories before bedtime as a family, transported us to a world where (for that small moment in time) everything felt normal again.”

Alex Black, Director, Savage Films commented: “I became a father not too long ago and I can't imagine how hard it must be to tackle a serious illness with a small child. I was keen to help expand Emmie's story further and together with animator Daniel Prothero, we wanted to show both sides: how intimidating a hospital can be to a child, and how a book can offer escapism into a world of wonders. We hope our work can help more kids get through tough times.”