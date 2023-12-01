Autistica calls for support for autistic people in mental health units

John McPartland – Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Health UK, said: “The archaic way in which people with autism are treated through the mental health act is creating a systemic distress to thousands in the UK. We wanted this work to both shock and enlighten the public about this hidden horror in our system. It was vital that we tackled the subject carefully, and with as much authenticity as possible, which is why all of the campaign stems from real experiences, and was beautifully brought to life by autistic illustrator Lira.”

Lira de Medeiros – Artist – Lightfarm Studios, added: “As an artist with autism, participating in this project has been a deeply personal and fulfilling experience. Art, for me, is not just a form of expression but a bridge to the world's understanding of the complex emotional landscape that people like me navigate daily. Sketching our male character, his face etched with anger and frustration, I couldn't help but resonate with him. Those raw emotions mirrored the turmoil I've endured during meltdowns and the overwhelming sensory episodes that are all too familiar. Each stroke of my brushes not only depicted his journey but also retraced my own - a journey fraught with the search for understanding, the right medication, and acceptance in a world that often reacted with impatience to what it did not comprehend.”

Gabriella Field – Founder and Chair, Ogilvy Rewired, commented: “As a collective of neurodivergent individuals and allies at Ogilvy ReWired, we are thrilled to create work specifically for our community. Our aim is to provide a platform for neurodivergent voices to be heard authentically. We believe in empowering neurodivergent individuals to share their unique perspectives and narratives, in this case, leveraging our creative talents to make a meaningful impact in healthcare by sharing the experiences of autistic inpatients - and setting a new standard for patient care and support.

“Our work is not about speaking for them but amplifying their voices. We're dedicated to fostering a space where neurodivergent individuals have the agency to shape their own narratives, and we're excited to see the positive impact this will have within our community and beyond.”

Dr James Cusack, CEO, Autistica, added: “It is unacceptable that such huge numbers of autistic people are reaching crisis, yet nothing is being done to change the system. It is clear that we need to understand how to better support autistic people from day one. Without research into better solutions, and investment in services, these figures will only worsen, and more lives will be destroyed, or tragically lost.”

Jason Jarvis, Creative Agency Account Director, Clear Channel UK, concluded: “Clear Channel are excited once again to work with Ogilvy to bring to life the latest campaign for Austica and help the charity to raise awareness of autistic meltdowns using our public medium. Through this ongoing creative partnership, we hope to continue to leverage the power of Out of Home and creativity to drive positive change.”