Jameson taps into its smoothness in ad voiced by Cillian Murphy
The global campaign is Ogilvy's first piece of work for the whiskey brand since being appointed in June
07 November 2023
Irish whiskey brand Jameson has unveiled a global campaign, ‘Must be a Jameson’, narrated by Irish actor Cillian Murphy. The brand has highlighted the attributes that have propelled the company from its inception in 1780 – 'always welcoming and forever smooth'.
The campaign sets out to connect a world full of like-minded people who do not take themselves too seriously. Jameson invites people to toast to being a part of the family, anchored by the spirit of togetherness and community.
In the spot, first meet Jose, a suave man who cannot seem to have his day ruined, no matter what. 'Stained shirt? Missed turn? Not a problem for Jose. You see, Jose is never fazed and always chooses to drink smooth, triple-distilled Jameson whiskey. He Must Be a Jameson.'
Then, viewers are introduced to Julia, who rolls with whatever life throws her way. Julia is not afraid of a little adventure, and knows that if things take an unexpected twist, it is usually for the best. 'She Must be a Jameson.'
The characters make the most of every situation they find themselves in. According to Jameson, they are people who, when you see them, make you think “they must be a Jameson… and maybe I am too.”
Nodjame Fouad, CEO at Irish Distillers, makers of Jameson Irish Whiskey, commented: “Jameson continues to go from strength to strength across the globe, reaching the milestone of selling 10‐million‐cases in 2022. We attribute our success to Jameson’s incredibly smooth taste, consistent quality and strong brand values and personality, all brought to life beautifully in our new campaign.”
'Must be a Jameson' was created in partnership with Ogilvy, Jameson's global lead creative agency, who were appointed in June this year, and was directed by two-time Oscar-nominated writer-director, Bryan Buckley.
Nicola Wood and Andy Forrest, Executive Creative Directors at Ogilvy UK said: “We are very excited to welcome into the world our two new members of the Jameson Family, Jose and Julia. Like most new arrivals these bundles of joy took nine months to bring to life by the incredibly talented Bryan Buckley. Our stories are brimming full of Irish wit and charm, showing how life can run smooth, even if things don't go to plan. There is much more to come, and we can't wait to grow the family."
Director Bryan Buckley added: “I think this campaign is the perfect marriage between Jameson’s spirit, incredibly original storytelling, and compelling characters. Each spot we’ve painstakingly created is an uplifting and engaging piece of narrative which are essentially mini-films designed to make the world stop and take notice of Jameson in the best sort of way. I can’t wait for this work to get out there.”
The campaign is live across TV, OOH, DOOH, digital and social in the US and then will begin rolling out globally.
