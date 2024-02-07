Coca-Cola Zero Sugar reignites ‘Best Coke Ever?’ campaign

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will push the boundaries yet again in 2024, with a new global campaign that demonstrates genuine innovation in marketing, whilst simultaneously looking inwards for its creative inspiration.

The brand - in partnership with WPP Open X (led by AKQA & Ogilvy) - is reigniting the ‘Best Coke Ever?’ debate, launching a new global initiative that showcases the product intrinsic to hero the great taste of Coke Zero Sugar, providing mass opportunities for a new generation to experience the product, both digitally and physically.

At the heart of the visual assets is a brand-new typography created using an innovative combination of artificial intelligence and human design to “reveal” hidden letters inside every bottle, glass and can of Coke Zero Sugar.

An object detection algorithm was trained to find lettered shapes across more than 100,000 photos of liquid condensation, clustered bubbles and airborne fizz. The resulting typography has been used to create words and messages, giving the product the chance to 'speak for itself' for the very first time.