Coca Cola's Catching The K-Pop Wave

Creative Salon: What were the strategic insights behind this campaign?

Oana Vlad: For the Coca-Cola trademark ‘Coca-Cola Creations’ is our culture-first innovation platform that lives under our ‘Real Magic’ global campaign and global philosophy. For ‘Coca-Cola Creations’, each project always begins with product innovation, which is really important. This will be a new, mystery taste, which is always very Coca-Cola forward, but then it also has a dash of unexpected flavour. Then, around each creation and each product, we usually try to offer really unique digital and physical experiences too. In the case of ‘K-Wave’, the digital piece is the AI experience in which people can customise the ‘Like Magic’ music video, and the physical experience which will be the concert in Korea, taking place closer to the summer.

In addition to this, for each creation we take inspiration from what we see in culture. Sometimes we're watching macro trends. Other times, we see really exciting passion points rising and emerging. With ‘K Wave’, we've been watching the incredible phenomenon that is Korean culture in general, whether it's food, fashion, drama, and of course K-Pop. We have done some partnerships in the space of K-Pop before that we really enjoyed, with NewJeans last year for example. We feel like now is the right time given the rising relevance and just how passionate the fan communities are to do something really innovative in this space. One of our main learnings was K-Pop, and the fabric of K-Pop, is really made by the fan communities. For us, this felt very on brand because K-Pop is about connecting the fan to the idols and then building those really unique communities. It felt right because Coca-Cola is all about connection.

CS: How valuable do you think it is to tap into fan culture - specifically K-pop fans?

Vlad: For us, the potential to connect with people through their passions is always really exciting. We focus on music as a Coca-Cola trademark more broadly and we have other platforms also through Coke Studio. Through ‘Coca-Cola Creations’ we’ve tapped into different fan communities, whether it's been gaming, anime or music also, for example we teamed up with Rosalia, Marshmallow and Ava Max. Fan culture is something that is exciting for us because we obviously want to be where our consumers are, but hopefully we can also add some unique value to those communities too. In the case of ‘K-Wave’ we definitely wanted original music and art to be a part of this to be able to create something really unique with our partners, but we also wanted to create a unique and very participatory experience for our consumers where they are able to customise a music video with personalised avatars and some other easter eggs because it’s really exciting for people to engage with.