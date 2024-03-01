Diet Coke puts fans at the heart of its latest campaign
The 'Love What You Love, By You' campaign was launched in collaboration with Ogilvy UK
01 March 2024
Diet Coke has unveiled its campaign, 'Love What You Love, By You', an evolution of its successful brand campaign launched in 2022, ‘Love What You Love’. The campaign speaks directly to the positive and unapologetic attitude of Diet Coke fans, by putting them at the heart of the campaign.
The creative is a fun and thirst-quenching representation of over thirty quotes, teamed with eye catching creative from real fans from across the UK, and their passion for self-expression. The simple, yet impactful concept, celebrates everyday individuals enjoying a Diet Coke unapologetically their way, because there's no one better to talk about why they love the brand, than real life consumers themselves.
The integrated marketing campaign will see a brand-new TVC, inspired by real breaks, VOD, OOH and Digital ads appear across Great Britain from March as well as social, digital, Influencer, PR, and in-store activations throughout the remainder of the year.
To amplify the new brand messaging, Diet Coke will be working with a group of influential brand ambassadors, including AJ Odudu, Vogue Williams, Oliver Proudlock, Layton Williams and more, all well known for showcasing their positive unapologetic attitudes throughout their life and work.
Omar Sadiq-Baig, Senior Brand Manager at The Coca-Cola Company, said: “We are so excited to take our platform to the next level – for us, it’s always been about celebrating Diet Coke drinkers above all else. There’s something hugely exciting coming later this year, designed to directly delight our fans, and is well worth keeping an eye out for – both on your screens and on your supermarket shelves."