Diet Coke puts fans at the heart of its latest campaign

The creative is a fun and thirst-quenching representation of over thirty quotes, teamed with eye catching creative from real fans from across the UK, and their passion for self-expression. The simple, yet impactful concept, celebrates everyday individuals enjoying a Diet Coke unapologetically their way, because there's no one better to talk about why they love the brand, than real life consumers themselves.

The integrated marketing campaign will see a brand-new TVC, inspired by real breaks, VOD, OOH and Digital ads appear across Great Britain from March as well as social, digital, Influencer, PR, and in-store activations throughout the remainder of the year.