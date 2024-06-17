Outdoor Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

A Silver Lion has been awarded to adam&eveDDB in the Outdoor Lions category for its V&A campaign ''If you're into it, it's in the V&A'.

The work showcased the breadth of the V&A’s permanent collection of over 2.8 million objects, which tell a 5,000-year-old story of creativity, spanning every creative discipline. The campaign was also one of the major winners at this year’s D&AD Awards, bagging two Yellow Pencils.

"It's proof to us that we’re doing what we set out to do, living our positioning, with innovation, resourcefulness, and craft. It’s quite over-whelming, but testament to the passion of all the very many people who have contributed, agency side, client side and from our audience too," Sophie Rouse, head of integrated marketing and insight at the V&A told Creative Salon last month upon winning at D&AD