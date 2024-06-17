cannes lions 2024
Outdoor Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Adam&eveDDB wins a Silver Lion for its V&A work while Mullenlowe UK bags a Bronze for its Cleanipedia campaign
17 June 2024
A Silver Lion has been awarded to adam&eveDDB in the Outdoor Lions category for its V&A campaign ''If you're into it, it's in the V&A'.
The work showcased the breadth of the V&A’s permanent collection of over 2.8 million objects, which tell a 5,000-year-old story of creativity, spanning every creative discipline. The campaign was also one of the major winners at this year’s D&AD Awards, bagging two Yellow Pencils.
"It's proof to us that we’re doing what we set out to do, living our positioning, with innovation, resourcefulness, and craft. It’s quite over-whelming, but testament to the passion of all the very many people who have contributed, agency side, client side and from our audience too," Sophie Rouse, head of integrated marketing and insight at the V&A told Creative Salon last month upon winning at D&AD
Mullenlowe UK also won a Bronze Lion for its 'The Unmentionables' campaign for Unilever brand Cleanipedia. The cleaning advice platform's work featured three unique out-of-home installations that appeared as regular ads for bed sheets, men's underwear, and sportswear, aiming to highlight Cleanipedia's expert cleaning tips.
UK-based agency Uncommon also bagged a Gold and two Silvers for its 'Windows' campaign for British Airways.
Two Grands Prix were also awarded in the category to Lola Mullenlowe and its 'Stairs', 'Corner' and 'Doorstep' campaigns for Magnum Ice Cream and to Colenso BBDO for its 'Adoptable by Pedigree' campaign for Pedigree.
In total 57 Outdoor Lions were awarded this year: two Grand Prix, ten Gold, eighteen Silver and 27 Bronze.
