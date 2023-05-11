Positive Dissatisfaction: MullenLowe's 2023

Claire Hollands, CEO of Mullen Lowe on the agency's 2023

What three words would you use to describe 2023?

I’m going for two words. Positive Dissatisfaction. It’s our new Agency positioning. It’s changing who we are and what we do in a very exciting way.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

So much great stuff has happened this year I’m going to do my top 3.

Launched new branding and our positioning ‘Positive Dissatisfaction’.

Won a Lion (and lots more awards) for our Persil’s ‘Wash Away the Taboo’s’ campaign.

It’s been a BIG pitch year for us. This year we’ve won Manpower, Experis, Freeman’s, DHSC and OHID & Invesco.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Becoming one MullenLowe. We have integrated three Agencies into one. Launched new branding, a new positioning, brought in new talent and promoted our best, established new capabilities, and reenergised existing ones. We are ending the year a very different Agency to how we started the year.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

With so much change the challenge is driving reappraisal of who we are and what we’re capable of.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

I am looking forward to hitting the ground running and shifting the dial on our work. We have some exciting work in the pipeline for next year. Watch this space.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

I am positively dissatisfied AI is talked about all the time but not rooted in enough tangible change.

Which industry leader have you admired most in 2024?

Zaid Al Qassab (CMO of Channel 4). Whilst I’m not an awards junky winning ‘Brand of the Year’ at Marketing Society and ‘Best Campaign of the Year’ and ‘Consistent Creative Excellence’ at the Campaign Big awards sums it up. For all the in-house sceptics Zaid and his team have set a new bar. I love that.