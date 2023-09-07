Dentsu Creative's CMO Report Finds Purpose a Priority, But Are We Forgetting How To Sell?

Apparently 69 per cent of CMOs agree that we are all so focused on purpose, we have forgotten how to sell, according to a new report by Dentsu Creative which surveyed over 700 CMOs in eight key markets around the world.

The report concludes, however that this doesn’t mean an end to purpose, but rather an end to purpose as a side project and a pivot towards purpose as a core driver of sustainable business growth.

For the Creativity At A Crossroads report, Dentsu Creative spoke to senior marketers in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Italy and Spain, and from the findings identified key eight themes that show an industry at a crossroads, yet empowered by creativity and technology.

Patricia McDonald, Dentsu Creative’s Chief Strategy Officer, EMEA and lead author on the report added: “To own the audience, we need to connect in the spaces and places that matter most to them. The challenge is that audiences are changing: they have new expectations, new behaviors, and new values shaped by a deeply connected world. Their expectations have soared while their attention has polarised-they can dive deeper than ever into the things they love and find it easier than ever to ignore the things they don’t. So, brands must be built in new ways through experiences, through culture, and through action. The choice is simple: engage or be ignored”.

Written in collaboration with leaders across the Dentsu Creative global network, the report’s eight themes allow CMOs to benchmark their areas of focus against their peers, such as whether their investments in technologies and platforms are keeping pace with the industry, and whether they hold similar views on the fundamentals of marketing in 2023 and beyond.