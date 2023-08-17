Death, Bowie and Days spent at the RA exhibition: Sue Higgs' Inspiration

Creative inspirations. It's difficult for me to choose three things that inspire me, because it always changes doesn’t it?

I can get inspired by anything and everything…the more inane the better... bus rides, sitting in cafes, art, books, music, podcast, cheese. But if you’re forcing my hand…

David Bowie

Not a lot of explanation needed, the man's a genius. A legend. A unicorn. And the world has gone to shit since he died. His mastery of the word and visual arts is unique, provocative and witty.

He wrote. “ Keeps all your dead hair for making up underwear" and this is a lyric that has never left me.

He loved culture, created culture and became culture. AI couldn’t do that... Could it?