Setting The Benchmark: Dentsu Creative's Jessica Tamsedge

For all the cynics who question the long-term sustainability of the advertising industry - time to meet Jessica Tamsedge, Dentsu Creative CEO. Smart, brilliantly witty, and fearless, and effervescent and entirely of the moment: these might be a lot of adjectives for one person but if ever one could bottle the future of what the advertising industry could and be, Tamsedge would be it.

Her creative partner, Dentsu Creative UK's CCO Caroline Pay has this apt description of her: "Jessica's energy is infinite, as are her smarts. She is fascinating and fascinated by all things. Her ability to build real, loving, full relationships with clients and colleagues is astounding. And she never, ever stops. She is so excited by work, by life, by what we’re doing together at DC.

"Jess is contagious. I feel very lucky to be by her side."

An accomplished piano player, who played the instrument competitively when she was younger, Tamsedge seemed destined for a career in music. But it was a path that she says felt "horribly lonely". The creative industry was clearly her calling. An Oxford graduate in French and German, Tamsedge "hates' how she got into advertising.

Tamsedge joined Dentsu Creative from McCann - where she served as chief client officer at McCann, Europe & UK, driving client growth by ensuring brands held significant meaning in people’s lives - in early 2023 but her journey into marketing began in 2009 when she transitioned from teaching English and music in Paris.

Tamsedge first stumbled into marketing when her boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend, who worked at Diageo, asked her to shadow her for a week - and at the time, she ended up in a Guinness creative review at AMV. The experience desperately made her want to go agency side. However, each time she applied for grad schemes she was turned down. She then offered to work for free at M&C Saatchi and was eventually offered a job by the agency's then CEO, Carrie Hindmarsh. "I hate how I got into advertising, because it was my personal network that made me aware of the industry, then my family’s support and ability to work for free meant I got the job. It’s everything that’s wrong with the industry - exclusionary, invisible, unaffordable - and everything we need to fix," she says.

Tamsedge actively advocates for positive change in the marketing industry. She contributes her expertise to the UK’s IPA Council and the Industry Advisory Panel of the Advertising Standards Authority, providing insights for the formulation of fair and progressive industry regulations. Additionally, as a member of WACL and NABS 100, she mentors a diverse range of talent within the industry.

Her former client, and the former Nomad Foods CMO, Steve Axe - currently CMO at Education Group - has this to say about her: "Jess is simply THE best account person I have ever worked with in over 30 years of working with creative agencies. Jess combines strategic leadership, thought-partnership, creative inspiration, and commercial smarts with the ability to attract and build brilliant teams who will do whatever it takes to get the result you are looking for. And the bonus is it comes with a high energy, can-do attitude and a sense of humour too.

"She sets the benchmark."