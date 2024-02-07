From medicine to advertising: why Claire Hollands is one of Adland's best Account People

MullenLowe's CEO Claire Hollands originally aspired to become a doctor. But three years into her training and she decided it was no longer her destiny. Medicine's loss was advertising's gain.

Hollands joined MullenLowe in November 2021 from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where she spent 13 years. Last year she was promoted to lead MullenLowe as its new CEO. If leaders must persuade, inspire and motivate, then what they do cannot be untangled from how they do it and, more importantly, who they are. And that is exactly the kind of leadership that Hollands exudes - delivered with resolution and charm. She is the first female CEO at the agency, since 2008.

As Siobhan Brunwin, people director at MullenLowe, affirms, "Claire truly is a people-first leader. She's an advocate of working parents and an active member of our parents employee resource group. She's also championing women's health through our Bloody Good Employers accreditation."

Having started out at the likes of Publicis, M&C Saatchi London and Leo Burnett, Hollands made her mark on the industry at AMV BBDO for over a decade, leaving behind a legacy of agency and client growth, business transformation and creativity with notable clients including BT, Bacardi, and Facebook. Her next adventure took her to MullenLowe as its new MD, a role created specifically for Hollands. And after just 18 months, she moved on up to assume the role of agency leader, coinciding with Jeremy Hine's departure after his five-year tenure as CEO.

Global CEO Kristen Cavallo expressed how "Claire is a grounding influence. It's her job to make the hard calls, which she does in ways that build confidence and support instead of division or fear. She's the definition of a modern leader."

This appointment also signalled a significant milestone for the agency, marking the return of a female CEO for the first time since 2008 when Amanda Walsh resigned from the position.

As MullenLowe's chairman, Tom Knox, puts it, “Claire has taken to the CEO role like a duck to water, she’s upped the pace of change, brought in and promoted great talent and provides a wonderful role model for what a modern leader should be".

Now, almost a year into her CEO role, Hollands has been powering up the agency's profile and increasing its fame. 2023 was a transitional year for the agency, with Holland's summing it up as 'Positive Dissatisfaction'. The agency has since won a Cannes Lion for its Persil’s ‘Wash Away the Taboo’s’ campaign and new account wins under her leadership include Manpower, Experis, Freeman’s, DHSC and OHID & Invesco. She recently announced the appointment of Ben Shaw as her new chief strategy officer, adding him to her core team which includes the formidable Nicky Bullard, MullenLowe UK's group chief creative officer.