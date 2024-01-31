From Fighter Pilot To FCB's CEO: How Katy Wright Became One Of Our Industry's Best Account People

Of course you don’t need to be trained in combat to be a great account person, but it’s delicious to discover that FCB’s CEO Katy Wright started out as an RAF fighter pilot.

Warfare’s loss was the ad industry’s gain when Wright decided her passions lay in a rather more creative – and less life-or-death – direction and pitched into the ad industry as an account manager over twenty years ago.

And over the years Wright has proved that what you do need to be a brilliant account person is energy, leadership skills, charisma and – of course – the sort of business acumen that reassures clients you’re going to help them grow. But underpinning all of this is something that, perhaps, is harder to learn, is more innate: you need to enjoy people and to genuinely want to help them succeed. It’s what made Katy Wright such a standout account person and now it's what makes her such a standout CEO.

And for a summary of what all this means for FCB's clients, Kimberly-Clark's marketing director Matt Stone offers this: "Katy is proof that values and authenticity drive business. I can honestly say that her energy, dedication and genuine partnership has been pivotal in unlocking the collective potential of our businesses. It has been wonderful to see these values permeate throughout FCB over the last couple of years, and to see the wins the agency is generating as a result. If you want a true agency partner, look no further than Katy.”

Katy Wright is also a loyal soul. Her first job was at DP&A, which was part of FCB and though she spent a year at what’s now The&Partnership, she’s spent most of her career at the various iterations of the FCB agency in London, rising to CEO in 2022. The agency, its clients and its people are pumping through her veins and it won’t surprise anyone who knows her to learn that Wright’s first full year as CEO was the most successful in the agency’s history. As IPG’s chief growth officer for EMEA Jackie Stevenson puts it: “Katy is a leader who instils incredible belief in all she works with, with an instinctive grasp of the role modern creativity plays in driving commercial growth.”

All of which may make Wright sound formidable, driven, singularly ambitious. If she is all of these things, she wears them very lightly and what shines through is her warmth, her humour (she is a terrific mimic but don’t worry, its most often a sign of affection) and her empathy. It’s easy to see why her clients not only value her partnership, but genuinely really like her, and why she engenders such loyalty from her team.

According to Stevenson: “Katy's worked hard at her craft and it shows - there are few people who inspire such loyalty from their clients, their people, and their leadership. With an eye firmly focused on the future she never forgets this industry is as much people based as it is driven by innovation and technology.”

It's no easy balance – finding the fulcrum between respected, trusted, scalpel-sharp business advisor and endearing, funny, warm ally. Wright has the pivot perfectly, says her colleague Owen Lee, FCB’s chief creative officer. “Katy is funny, charismatic and an endless ball of energy, but what sits behind that is a super-smart, astute businesswoman. And that killer combination is incredibly powerful. Clients love to work with her, hang out with her and laugh with her, but critically they also listen to her when she needs to tackle difficult conversations. The result? Better relationships and stronger work.”