A New Shot Of Confidence: FCB London's 2023

A rebrand reveal this year - from FCB Inferno to FCB London. A huge global win when Volkswagen-owned Škoda appointed the agency as its global creative lead agency partner following a four-way pitch earlier this year. There's been some real fire in the furnace at the agency in 2023 - first ignited when Katy Wright was promoted to CEO in late 2022, joining CCO Owen Lee and CSO Ben Jaffé.

We caught up with Wright to explore the agency's 2023.

Katy Wright, CEO at FCB London, on the agency's 2023

What 3 words would you used to describe 2023?

Relentless. Transformative. Fleeting.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

Winning Skoda.

Opening an office in Prague.

Hiring new talent.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Growing in a shrinking market.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Hiring more diverse staff.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Bouncing off the springboard we created in 2023.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Bringing the fun back to the work, the office and the industry.

Creative Salon on FCB London's 2023

In May, FCB Inferno rebranded its London office to FCB London - weeks after Škoda appointed the agency as its global creative agency. The name change marked 150 years of its parent company FCB, owned by IPG since 2001, and cemented FCB London’s role as the EMEA hub for the network’s global clients.

The name change was also a nod to the quietly confident London leadership team - Wright, Lee and Jaffé - that has been busy recharging the business. The launch of its creative data and CRM practice, FCB/Six in the UK last year is proving to be a powerful play in terms of business growth and creative impact.

This year, the agency's work for This Girl Can, Sport England’s award-winning campaign to help women get active, turned its attention to tackling the exercise Enjoyment Gap. The powerful new campaign was based on extensive consultation and research with women from communities across the country and identified four action areas that can help dismantle the barriers faced by women and close the enjoyment gap: activities for women must be social, suitable, self-affirming, and safe.