Premier League thanks fans in 30th anniversary campaign

The ad includes cameos from former Premier League stars Michael Owen, Jamie Redknapp, Micah Richards and Teddy Sheringham.

Redknapp, who played in the Premier League’s inaugural 1992/93 season and went on to make 295 appearances, said: “Three decades of the Premier League is incredible when you think about it. All the great memories, great goals and magic moments.

“The Premier League has done such a great job for football. It has changed everything. It’s given players and managers a real platform to be superstars. Using that success to invest in the game at all levels, right from grassroots football, and communities means more people than ever can enjoy the game.”

The Premier League has become the most popular football league globally thanks to the world-class players and managers who have delivered captivating football. The League is broadcast to 800 million homes in 188 countries. This growing popularity has enabled the League to provide a level of financial support throughout the game, which is unparalleled in professional sport.

Premier League chief commercial officer Will Brass said: “Thirty years of the Premier League has brought so many remarkable stories, both on and off the pitch. As we celebrate an incredible three decades, and look to the future with optimism, this film provides a snapshot of how the thrilling football on the pitch has allowed the League to provide unparalleled levels of support and investment for communities across the UK, benefitting millions of people.”

West Ham United’s Declan Rice also makes an appearance at a Premier League Kicks session alongside club Foundation coach Najma Shariffu. PL Kicks has provided more than 900,000 hours of free weekly football and multi-sport sessions at 936 venues across England and Wales. In the last 15 years, more than 440,000 young people have taken part.

Rice said: “I have loved football and the Premier League since I was a child. I feel very privileged to play the game professionally alongside and against some of the best players in the world. As a youngster, I attended Premier League Kicks sessions myself so I know how important the programme is.

“Football clubs and their staff deliver a huge amount of amazing work in their local areas – I’ve seen this myself at West Ham United and all clubs have a big role to play in their communities.”

TV mathematician and Manchester United supporter Rachel Riley, who has helped create Premier League Primary Stars maths resources, also appears in the advert.

Riley said: “I’m a passionate football supporter and I’m also very passionate about education. Using the appeal of the game to inspire children in classrooms to learn is a brilliant method and we’re all looking forward to what can be achieved across the next 30 years.”

Premier League Primary Stars helps children to learn through the power of football in more than 18,500 primary schools across England and Wales.

The 90-second ad, entitled ‘More than 90 minutes’, was created by FCB Inferno’s creative team Greg Harvey and Mike MacKenzie, directed by Ben Brand and produced by Great Guns.

MacKenzie and Harvey of FCB Inferno added: “As our young hero says, ‘The game is just the start.’ The campaign is a celebration of 30 years of the Premier League, but it's not all about football. We're looking at the incredible impact the Premier League has had on the wider community. They've got a great story to tell, and it's been a pleasure to help them tell it.”

