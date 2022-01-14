FCB Inferno and the Home Office release police recruitment drive

The campaign was created alongside production company Stink. The films were directed by Tom Green.

With the government on track to meet its target of recruiting 20,000 more officers by 2023, the ads in which they feature form part of a wider advertising campaign across radio, social media, online, podcasts and digital display banners.

PC Giwa was inspired to join the force after being impressed with the way the police helped her son who was being bullied at school. She said: “We were treated with respect and compassion, and the officer was persistent and effective, and I thought, ‘yes, I can do the same thing’ and give back to my community and protect the most vulnerable people in society. We need representation from every background in the police that will help bridge the gap between police and those communities and I encourage people to join. It is actually the best job you can ever think of, and I'm not sugar coating it.”

Chief Inspector Burbeck was inspired to join the force after working in military intelligence and helped secure the prosecution of a drugs gang importing millions of pounds worth of drugs. He said: “Every single day police officers change someone’s life and there are not many jobs where you can say that. You never know what is around the corner – in the same day you can go from working on a domestic violence case, to attending a violent incident, to working on a drugs bust.

You are dealing with people who are often having the worst day in their lives, so you develop people skills, as well as technical investigation skills.”

Sharon Jiggins, chief marketing officer at FCB Inferno, said: “Our campaign seeks to tell the stories of real police officers. We have focussed in on showing the diversity of roles within the police force, team work and the meaningful difference an officer can make.”

