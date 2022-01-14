FCB Inferno and the Home Office release police recruitment drive
The work is part of the government’s aim to hire 20,000 additional officers
14 January 2022
A new campaign by FCB Inferno involves officers asking viewers to “Join the police to make a difference”.
The campaign, for the Home Office, is part of the government’s drive to hire 20,000 new officers in order to help protect the public. So far, more than 11,000 have joined as part of the recruitment drive. This in turn has reportedly cut crime by 14 per cent.
Two new ads – featuring two serving police officers from different backgrounds - show how they are already protecting their communities. Chief Inspector Matthew Burbeck from Kent Police was part of the team that caught a gang importing millions of pounds of drugs, while Police Constable Lola Giwa from Greater Manchester Police has helped to protect vulnerable people and make sure violent criminals are put behind bars.
The campaign was created alongside production company Stink. The films were directed by Tom Green.
With the government on track to meet its target of recruiting 20,000 more officers by 2023, the ads in which they feature form part of a wider advertising campaign across radio, social media, online, podcasts and digital display banners.
PC Giwa was inspired to join the force after being impressed with the way the police helped her son who was being bullied at school. She said: “We were treated with respect and compassion, and the officer was persistent and effective, and I thought, ‘yes, I can do the same thing’ and give back to my community and protect the most vulnerable people in society. We need representation from every background in the police that will help bridge the gap between police and those communities and I encourage people to join. It is actually the best job you can ever think of, and I'm not sugar coating it.”
Chief Inspector Burbeck was inspired to join the force after working in military intelligence and helped secure the prosecution of a drugs gang importing millions of pounds worth of drugs. He said: “Every single day police officers change someone’s life and there are not many jobs where you can say that. You never know what is around the corner – in the same day you can go from working on a domestic violence case, to attending a violent incident, to working on a drugs bust.
You are dealing with people who are often having the worst day in their lives, so you develop people skills, as well as technical investigation skills.”
Sharon Jiggins, chief marketing officer at FCB Inferno, said: “Our campaign seeks to tell the stories of real police officers. We have focussed in on showing the diversity of roles within the police force, team work and the meaningful difference an officer can make.”
CREDITS
Chief Marketing Officer: Sharon Jiggins
Business Director: Emily Whiteaway
Senior Account Manager: Lara Ashman Strategy Director: Helen St Quintin
Chief Creative Officer: Owen Lee
Creative: Simon Mannion and Richard Peretti
Director of Production: Nikki Chapman
Producer: Charlie Hurlock
Producer: Livvy Tidd
Content Director/Editor: Charlie Coombes
Director: Tom Green
Production Company: Stink
Producer: Simon Eakhurst
Executive Producer: Blake Powell
DOP: Ben Todd
Movi: Myron Mance
Offline Editor: Paul O’Reilly
Editing House: Trim
Colourist: Matthieu Toulett @ MPC
Post Production: Envy
Audio Post: Arge @ Envy
Photographer: Sam Hicks @Wyatt Clarke Jones