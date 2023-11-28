FCB London on why it feels positive about the year ahead

Creative Salon: in your first year as CEO, give us a prognosis of how it’s been?

Wright: It’s gone very quickly. It’s been great and of course challenging but invigorating at the same time. I’m not as exhausted as I thought I might be, mostly because the highs outweigh the lows and I’ve loved it. It’s been the challenge I needed and made all the easier to have Owen and Ben by my side.

It did give me time to reflect, I think you have to; having a reality check is always important. As much as the last two years have been tough, we’ve not only worked bloody hard, but we’ve also learnt invaluable things about ourselves as a business and a team.

Tell us about some of the leadership decisions that you’ve taken that have changed the shape and the direction of the agency?

Wright: We’ve had to make changes based on where we wanted to be as a business. We needed focus because we had previously spread our energies too thinly and paid the price.

Ultimately it boiled down to us being true to ourselves and enjoying what we do.

It sounds so simple, but often as an industry we over complicate, and we found ourselves in situations that weren’t right for us. We’ve got our mojo back (I’ve aged myself saying mojo!) I’ll be saying cool and awesome next!

Tell us about your personal style as leader. How do you see yourself in this leadership role at a time when the ad industry has more women working in the advertising industry than men (54 per cent according to the latest stats) but still has its challenges like recruiting and retaining the best talent?

Wright: It’s great to see more female leaders across the industry but, ultimately, it’s where we take the industry next. Irrespective of our gender that’s what we will all be judged on.

Every leader faces the same challenges when it comes to talent, so that’s why it’s critical we create the right environment for our people.

I’ve reached out to lots of leaders for advice, inside and outside the industry and that’s really helped me. I’ve always believed you should never stop learning. As my dad, who was an airline pilot would say, “Keep it simple. Pull up and the houses get smaller, push down and the houses get bigger!”

I love what I do, and I always try to bring a lot of energy as a leader. If that’s infectious then great. After all, we spend so much time at work, and as Noel Coward said, “Work Is much more fun than fun”. I wholeheartedly agree.

And finally, the year’s not over but I hope to land the plane safely.

What was the biggest learning for you in stepping up from being an MD to a CEO?

Wright: The step up to MD in 2021 didn’t feel very big at the time, but to CEO it’s different, it’s so much bigger. Every day brings a new challenge – you need to just very quickly move to a new pace. But then I love a challenge.

So what’s the nicest thing about working at FCB London?

Wright: My primary school teacher, Mrs Jordan, always told me to never use the word nice!

However, the things we love about working here is the people, the energy, the chemistry and the amount our people care about what we’re working on. We also laugh a lot, no matter what we’re faced with, to name but a few.

One of the most important things for us is that you feel energy and warmth when you work with us.

A year since Katy Wright's been the agency CEO, what has changed?

Lee: The energy. Katy brings an unparalleled sense of positivity and passion. The dynamic between Katy, Ben and I is one of mutual respect and genuine friendship and I think that shows. Katy has only been CEO for a year, but the three of us have worked together for over 10 years and that’s a pretty rare combination. I think more and more clients want to feel the chemistry amongst the agency team, as much as they do between agency and client.

Ben Jaffé: We’ve been working together for a long time now, so our set up feels like a logical progression from all that’s gone before. But we’ve got into our new groove with renewed positivity and joy in what we do. As Owen has mentioned a lot of that stems from Katy’s boundless energy and charm.

Last year, you were awarded a Titanium at Cannes Lions for your 'Dyslexic Thinking' campaign, making you the second most awarded agency in the UK - how have you built on this success this year?

Lee: We have had a good track record at Cannes over the last few years winning 40 Lions, including three Grands Prix and a Titanium, and much of that work has been for purpose-driven or behaviour-change work. We like finding creative solutions to our clients’ business problems whatever that looks like. Sometimes it’s traditional advertising, sometimes it’s something we have never done before like building a piece of technology, creating a new activation or starting initiative that enriches the brand’s positioning. We are starting to see more and more of our commercial clients wanting thinking beyond just paid for advertising. They want creativity that delivers growth for their business and our focus is on delivering that kind of thinking on our biggest clients.

Set against the continued economic uncertainty and global political instability what are your insightful takes on consumer behaviour in 2024? Also as an industry, should we be revisiting the debate where we are asked to make a choice between purpose and selling?

Jaffé: With the deepening swirl of global instability, we’re all in for a bumpy ride. Irrespective of the better-than-expected inflation figures, our purse strings will continue to tighten. Behaviours and spending patterns will further focus on necessities and what matters. The little things we do for our loved ones will become ever more important. So, the brands that’ll succeed will be those that crack the value equation, price plus a combination of care, charm, utility, warmth and levity. But, of course there’s no one set strategy we can assert for a year of certain uncertainty. The one thing we would recommend is remaining agile.

Advertising always has and always will be about selling, whether that is simplistically flogging a product or selling a philosophy. Purpose remains a powerful strategy for brands, but they’ll get found out if they try to be something they are not. I will leave you with the words of Victor Hugo: "Change your opinions, keep your principles; change your leaves, keep intact your roots."