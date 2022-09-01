Andrex Puppy returns for 80th anniversary campaign
The FCB Inferno campaign focuses on the emotional bond between generations of British families and the Andrex puppy
01 September 2022
Created by FCB Inferno and Grammy-nominated director Nicholas Jack-Davies, the insight behind the idea is that small, everyday acts of care, like picking up a pack of Andrex, can make a real difference to how you and your family feel.
The heartwarming 30 second TVC shows a Mum shopping for her daughter, picking up a few regular items, before spotting a real puppy on the shelf, between packs of Andrex. They share a moment, she picks it up, and as she pops it into her trolley, we reveal it’s a completely normal pack of Andrex. In the final shot we show that her daughter is heavily pregnant, and the Mum’s choice has been a little act of love.
Along with the hero film, the 360 campaign includes TV, press, digital and social assets featuring the launch of new Andrex Classic Clean Mega, which is 50% longer than standard Andrex Classic Clean. These assets build on past Andrex campaigns with the line ‘Soft, strong and now 50% longer’.
And to get the British public involved in the 80-year celebrations, Andrex is running #PawsOnAPup, a social and shopper competition which gives everyone the chance to win their very own cuddly toy pup.
Matt Stone, Marketing Director, UK & Ireland at Kimberly-Clark said: “For 80 years, Andrex has provided quality, value and comfort to families. This campaign, symbolized by the iconic Andrex puppy, will hopefully give people a reason to smile, and act as a reminder that little acts of care can go a long way. With the launch of new Classic Clean Mega Rolls, which are 50% longer, they’ll now go even further.”
Ben Usher & Rob Farren, Creative Directors at FCB Inferno: “If you ask any Brit, Andrex is the puppy, and the puppy is Andrex. In this campaign, we really wanted to show that when you pick a pack of Andrex off the shelf, you’re picking up all the softness, the care, the love, that the puppy represents. It’s a heartwarming way to celebrate 80 years of Andrex being at the heart of British family life. And before any viewers ask, the puppies were treated like royalty on set, with a qualified vet on hand, frequent nap breaks, and even their very own air-conditioned trailer!”
The campaign will appear on TV, VOD, print, digital and social from 1 September in the UK.
Credits
FCB Inferno
Creative Directors - Ben Usher & Rob Farren
Art Directors – Rob Farren, Sarah Bignell
Copywriters – Ben Usher, Josie Beaumont
Account Directors - Helena Georghiou & Kirsten Barnes
Account Management - Hayley Marvin, Kat Sarantopoulou, Victoria Endicott
Agency Producers - Rachael Clarke & Biba Thomas
Director - Nicholas Jack Davies
Kimberly-Clark
Marketing Director – Matt Stone
Marketing Manager – Emma Drew
Senior Brand Manager - Louise Harrop
Production - Sweetshop
Editing – tenthree
Sound – Creative Outpost
Post-Production - Absolute
Media - Mindshare