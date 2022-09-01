Andrex Puppy returns for 80th anniversary campaign

Along with the hero film, the 360 campaign includes TV, press, digital and social assets featuring the launch of new Andrex Classic Clean Mega, which is 50% longer than standard Andrex Classic Clean. These assets build on past Andrex campaigns with the line ‘Soft, strong and now 50% longer’.

And to get the British public involved in the 80-year celebrations, Andrex is running #PawsOnAPup, a social and shopper competition which gives everyone the chance to win their very own cuddly toy pup.

Matt Stone, Marketing Director, UK & Ireland at Kimberly-Clark said: “For 80 years, Andrex has provided quality, value and comfort to families. This campaign, symbolized by the iconic Andrex puppy, will hopefully give people a reason to smile, and act as a reminder that little acts of care can go a long way. With the launch of new Classic Clean Mega Rolls, which are 50% longer, they’ll now go even further.”

Ben Usher & Rob Farren, Creative Directors at FCB Inferno: “If you ask any Brit, Andrex is the puppy, and the puppy is Andrex. In this campaign, we really wanted to show that when you pick a pack of Andrex off the shelf, you’re picking up all the softness, the care, the love, that the puppy represents. It’s a heartwarming way to celebrate 80 years of Andrex being at the heart of British family life. And before any viewers ask, the puppies were treated like royalty on set, with a qualified vet on hand, frequent nap breaks, and even their very own air-conditioned trailer!”

The campaign will appear on TV, VOD, print, digital and social from 1 September in the UK.

Credits

FCB Inferno

Creative Directors - Ben Usher & Rob Farren

Art Directors – Rob Farren, Sarah Bignell

Copywriters – Ben Usher, Josie Beaumont

Account Directors - Helena Georghiou & Kirsten Barnes

Account Management - Hayley Marvin, Kat Sarantopoulou, Victoria Endicott

Agency Producers - Rachael Clarke & Biba Thomas

Director - Nicholas Jack Davies

Kimberly-Clark

Marketing Director – Matt Stone

Marketing Manager – Emma Drew

Senior Brand Manager - Louise Harrop

Production - Sweetshop

Editing – tenthree

Sound – Creative Outpost

Post-Production - Absolute

Media - Mindshare