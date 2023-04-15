Tell 'em about creativity mummy

Shuffle

Long before Spotify, my creative partner and I used to play random music and make ourselves write a creative idea per track. Neither of us were heavily into one particular type of music, so we had all kinds of odd tracks and genres thrown at us. One moment it would be Red Hot Chilli Peppers, the next it might be anything from Rachmaninov to Mexican Ska. It forced us to think in different tones of voice and different styles for whatever brand we were working on. It didn’t always solve the problem, but it opened up our thinking and got us out of a creative rut. What’s more, it was a fun way to spend an afternoon.